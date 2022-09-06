Homescape Pets Announces Vibrant New Look and a Product Name Change: Top Selling ‘Calming Relief’ is Now ‘Daily Thrive’
Novel and bold new design brings a fresh retail-ready package to this well-established pet product lineAUSTIN, TX, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homescape Pets, an Austin, Texas-based pet supplement and chew company, is pleased to announce a brand refresh that conveys the casual “feel good” style of this established e-commerce brand which complements the elegant simplicity the products are known for. These changes deliver more continuity across the product catalog. The vivid, product specific colors on a slate black background broadcast a striking contrast. Designed by Austin, TX branding studio, Wonderkind, the contrast is not only an exciting change for the brand, it will be an eye-grabber once on retail shelves.
The name change from Calming Relief to Daily Thrive is an effort to create better distinction between two products in the catalog. The ‘Calming Relief’ supplement was the very first offering by Homescape Pets in 2018. The second offering was ‘Restful Pet’. Though the products have very different functions, the names were similar enough as to be ambiguous with regards to usage for some customers. ‘Daily Thrive’ better conveys the function of this top selling product but there was no change to the formula.
The dramatic rise in pet ownership over the course of the pandemic also caused dramatic growth in pet supplement sales, primarily through e-commerce channels. Homescape Pets, being exclusively an online sales company, has been able to provide a great deal of assistance to new pet parents.The greater restrictions on brick and mortar retail establishments drove customers to seek remedies through e-commerce outlets for their pet family members who also struggled to cope with the changes of lifestyle and habits during the pandemic. Homescape Pets continues to experience strong growth in revenue over 2021. The new packaging and brand refresh will help Homescape Pets be ready for an anticipated debut into the brick and mortar retail markets in the Austin, TX area.
“We believe pets should have fun, active lives and our new look complements that playful energy.” Says Nana Pfeifer, CEO and co-founder of Homescape Pets. “We have been providing pet parents with the means to comfort, energize, and strengthen their fur babies for a few years now. We felt it was time to improve our branding to better match the products we make.The updated packaging features colors that represent the energy and feeling of the respective supplements and chews. We can’t wait to show them off!” Nana enthusiastically explained.
Homescape Pets was founded in 2018 in Colorado Springs, CO by the husband and wife team, Marcus and Nana Pfeifer. The concept of the products and brand were all inspired by the loss of their first beloved schnauzer, Beau. She passed after a short battle with cancer, but the process exposed the bereaved couple to pet care and lifestyle changes that might have allowed Beau to have a longer, healthier life. “We believe the best way to honor Beau is to provide other pet parents with an opportunity we didn’t have…..to know better and do better by their own pet family”, says Marcus.
Homescape Pets functional supplements products are made with simple, clean and organic formulations that are gentle and easy to administer.
Homescape Pets Products
COMPANIONʼS BEST DAY
Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (750mg) + Organic Refined Hempseed Oil 1oz bottle with graduated dropper
GENERAL PURPOSE: Overall wellness through support of the endocannabinoid system and addresses anti-anxiety, anti-seizure, restfulness, immune system, joint issues, and more.
DAILY THRIVE
Organic Hempseed Oil + Organic Turmeric 1oz bottle with dropper
GENERAL PURPOSE: Energy & Immune Support
MUSSEL MOBILITY
Freeze Dried New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels + Organic Turmeric in 4oz pouch
GENERAL PURPOSE: Joint Support
MUSSEL MOBILITY COMPLETE
Organic hemp extracted CBDA (500mg), +Freeze Dried New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels + Organic Turmeric in 4oz pouch
GENERAL PURPOSE: Advanced Joint Support PLUS Inflammation and Discomfort Relief
RESTFUL PET
Organic Hempseed Oil + Organic Chamomile Flower + Organic Valerian Root 2oz bottle with dropper
GENERAL PURPOSE: Rest & Relaxation Support
SIMPLY NATURAL CHEWS
Slow-dried, single-ingredient chews and treats
GENERAL PURPOSE: Mental Stimulation, Oral Hygiene, and Overall Wellness
About Homescape Pets
The husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2018. Their mission is to create simple, limited-ingredient, natural pet supplements for the most common ailments of adult/senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets products are made with natural botanicals, herbs, and oils. The company's very own four-legged friends, Quinn and Minnie, taste-test and use all of the products. At Homescape Pets, we strive to offer clean, pure products, free of additives or preservatives. For more information, please log onto: www.homescapepets.com
