Homescape Pets Earns Scholarship to Exhibit at The Humane Society Animal Care Expo in New Orleans
Scholarship offered by Maddie’s Fund enabled Homescape Pets to introduce natural wellness modalities of care to animal rescue facilities around the country
The answer is to help the front-line caregivers of animal rescues and clinics nationwide with natural care solutions that new adoptive and foster parents can use safely and reliably.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homescape Pets, an Austin, Texas-based pet supplement and chew company, received a generous BIPOC business scholarship grant from Maddie’s Fund on behalf of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Animal Care Expo is the largest international educational conference and trade show for animal welfare professionals and volunteers. In the Animal Care Expo’s 31st year of service, Homescape Pets was honored with the opportunity to engage a community of front-line animal care professionals from around the United States and the world.
As part of the HSUS’s effort to support the BIPOC community and bring forth small businesses dedicated to animal health, welfare, and care, Homescape Pets was chosen to receive one of the full scholarships paid for by Maddie’s Fund. Maddie’s Fund has awarded over $265 million since 1994 to support animal welfare. Both organizations have recognized the importance of bringing the talents, voices, and passions of the BIPOC community to strengthen the efforts to offer care and shelter to animals in desperate need. The sincerity of this recognition was put into action in monetary support and continued education courses facilitated by members of the BIPOC community.
“Being recognized by the Humane Society and Maddie’s fund was a wonderful surprise! We had no idea we were on their radar.” Nana Pfeifer, CEO of Homescape Pets continues, “The Expo gave us exactly what we have wanted from the inception of Homescape Pets. Our business mission is to bring personal empowerment to pet parents who are trying to keep their fur babies healthy and happy. Our safe and effective products are great in the hands of our retail customers, but what more could we do? Well, the answer is to help the front-line caregivers of animal rescues and clinics nationwide with natural care solutions that new adoptive parents and foster parents can use safely and reliably.” Nana believes that introducing these unique formulations to the HSUS umbrella of members adds to the tools they need to help more animals in need.
Speaking face to face with so many people giving heart and soul to the care of animals both big and small, committing their time and in many cases, their personal funds were inspirational to the Homescape Pets team of 2. “We got a real education from these passionate people. Always committed to finding a way to help was the unifying cause for them.” Marcus Pfeifer continues, “We are also committed to helping them in their mission. We are very grateful to HSUS and Maddie’s Fund for this opportunity.”
The last few years during the pandemic have made the burden carried by shelters and rescue organizations around the country especially heavy. Shelters and rescues rely on philanthropy and fundraising to support their efforts. Their ideal is to function at the level of capacity of care, meaning they have adequate resources and human resources to handle animal intake. The pandemic strained financial and human resource supply and this effect has been reverberating through 2022. Adding to this strain, the discovery of over 4,000 beagles being bred and used for scientific research was a crisis-level event for the network of animal welfare organizations across the country. Subsequent to a Department of Justice investigation, HSUS’s Animal Rescue Team was approached to rescue these beagles who were ultimately distributed to shelters around the country within 60 days. Achieving this goal was accomplished with great pains and is simply a testimony to the dedication and fortitude the people in the Humane Society network have.
Homescape Pets' goal with regard to shelters and rescue organizations is to offer helpful supplements when a safe intervention is needed that doesn’t require the level or cost of pharmaceutical care. Common issues are aid in calming these already stressed dogs and cats both at the facility and in the foster or adoptive pet parent’s care. Mobility issues related to injury, surgical recovery, and rehab or aging are opportunities as well. Homescape Pets is proud to have offerings that suit these needs.
Restful Pet and Companion’s Best Day are both effective interventions for stressful situations or simply enhancing relaxation as needed. Mussel Mobility and Mussel Mobility Complete provide options for cats and dogs experiencing mobility limitations and discomfort.
Homescape Pets would like to encourage all pet parents to consider adopting from a shelter near you. If there is no opportunity to bring a new fur baby into your home, you may also volunteer or donate to a local rescue or shelter. These offerings are critical to the ongoing effort to help tiny souls in their hour of need. You will benefit from the connection to the animals and to the heart of your community.
Homescape Pets Product Line-Up:
***NEW***
CERTIFIED ORGANIC COMPANIONʼS BEST DAY 750mg
Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 300mg + Organic Refined Hemp Seed Oil 1oz bottle with graduated dropper
GENERAL PURPOSE: Overall wellness through the support of the endocannabinoid system and addresses anti-anxiety, stress, immune system, joint issues, and more.
DAILY THRIVE
Organic Hemp Seed Oil + Organic Turmeric 1oz bottle with dropper
GENERAL PURPOSE: Energy & Immune Support
MUSSEL MOBILITY
Freeze Dried New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels (GLM) + Organic Turmeric in 4 oz pouch
GENERAL PURPOSE: Joint Support & Stiffness,
MUSSEL MOBILITY COMPLETE 500mg
Organic hemp-extracted CBDA (500mg), +Freeze Dried New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels + Organic Turmeric in 4 oz pouch
GENERAL PURPOSE: Advanced Joint Support PLUS Inflammation and Discomfort relief
RESTFUL PET
Organic Hempseed Oil + Organic Chamomile Flower + Organic Valerian Root 2oz bottle with dropper
GENERAL PURPOSE: Rest & Relaxation Support
About Homescape Pets
The husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2018. Their mission is to create simple, limited-ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult/senior dogs and cats. Homescape Pets products are made with natural botanicals, organic herbs, Hemp, and CBD-based ingredients.
