Mohican Lawn Structures Explains The Benefits of Poly Lumber

Poly Lumber is the most efficient outdoor furniture in the market, and it is capable of being customizable to your preferences!

LOUDONVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With wooden patio furniture, a wood fence, or even a wood deck, keeping up with the maintenance is important for that product to extend the products lifetime. So, let’s talk about the benefits of Poly Lumber and how it can change your to-do list.

Durability and Longevity

Poly lumber has been said to last a lifetime. That is a personal benefit to owning it. This heavy-duty polyethylene product is not affected by weather. It will not wear down from rain, sleet, snow, salt, wind, or any other natural weather pattern. It will not absorb moisture; therefore, it won’t splinter, crack, rust, or rot. Since moisture can’t penetrate poly lumber, it is very resistant to mold and mildew. Poly lumber is also resistant to oils, chlorine, and fuels. If your poly lumber comes with corrosive resistant stainless-steel hardware, your purchase will last you for many years to come.

Environmentally Friendly

As it is being manufactured; poly lumber is packed with post-consumer waste. Plastic detergent, bleach, shampoo, and soda bottles are recycled and placed in poly lumber, keeping them out of landfills. However, poly lumber can be engineered to look like wood. This protects trees and encourages a cleaner environment.

Low Maintenance

With all the durability benefits mentioned above, poly lumber will provide you with a high-quality product without all the maintenance that accompanies similar products made of woodpile lumber is sun resistant so the color will not fade. With the resistance to moisture, the surface of poly lumber will not need sanded or weather resistant stains. When your poly-furniture, deck or fencing does need to be cleaned, it can be wiped down with soap and water or power washed as long as the setting is no more than 1,500 psi.

Versatility

Poly lumber is available in a vast array of colors. During manufacturing, the color is applied not only to the top surface as with a coat of paint, but the color is distributed down to the core. This allows the color to show through any scratches or dents that may occur during the lifetime of the product. Poly lumber is also moldable and can be creatively made into any shape to meet your design needs.

The experts at Mohican Lawn Structures are available to answer any questions you may have about choosing the poly lumber items you need. Their many years of experience will serve you well!