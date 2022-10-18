VARStreet releases new updates on their business management software for value added resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience.
Making our platform user-friendly is the top priority at VARStreet. The objective of adding new enhancements and features is to make the system better for IT and office supplies VARs.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
The latest updates on the platform include the ability to define delivery fees for the state of Colorado. The delivery fees will be applicable only when the shipping state is Colorado. VARStreet will also now allow its PayPal users to charge credit card partially.
Along with the above-mentioned updates, VARStreet’s development team has introduced a global level special price profile which can be assigned to multiple customers at a time. They have also introduced functionality to mark newly added shipping addresses as dropship on store and backoffice.
VARStreet users can also directly edit ‘Margin’ and ‘% off List Price’ at the line item level itself on quote. They no longer have to use the ‘Pricing Worksheet’ to do the same.
Other general release items include ability to hide 'Administration' and 'My Account' menu section on Store, introduction of new approval rule based on tax code for quote and sales order, and increase in length of Phone No. field to 30 characters in VARStreet BackOffice and storefront.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc. said, "Making our platform user-friendly is the top priority at VARStreet. The objective of adding new features is to make the system better for IT and office supplies VARs." He further added, "The new enhancements can be leveraged by our resellers to achieve their business goals".
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
