Genesis Systems, Ranked US Most Fundable Company as Water Sector Set to Grow 40 Percent to $5.1 Trillion by 2028
Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School, one of America’s most prestigious business schools agrees. Last week, Pepperdine University published the U.S. Most Fundable Companies List and for the first time, a water tech company, Genesis Systems, was ranked in the top 1 percent of 1 percent of Most Investable Companies in America. More than 4,200 companies competed for the prestigious ranking, many more were not accepted for application.
The Most Fundable Companies committee is comprised of veteran professors, data analysts, and business leaders from across industries, VCs, banks, and other finance professions. Each advancing company is subjected to rigorous examination, auditing, due diligence, and panel interviews over the course of several months. But why a water company?
Genesis Systems is no ordinary water tech company. The company’s patented technologies can create up to 100 million gallons a day of sustainable fresh water from air by harvesting moisture into special liquids mimicking how oceans absorb humidity. Since exiting stealth in 2021, Genesis Systems has rapidly climbed to the top of America’s leading green tech/ESG companies. In 2022, Genesis Systems bested more than 400 companies to become the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Breakout Success Award and People’s Choice Award winner.
Former NASA Space Launch Systems Program Director, Phil Sumrall, who was personally recruited by NASA legend Wernher von Braun, said: “As a member of the NASA Apollo engineering team that put a man on the Moon, I’ve seen many important technical efforts... However, when I learned about Genesis’ fundamental technology, I knew it was going to be as important as the Apollo program.”
Water is critical to every economic segment. From services and manufacturing to humanitarian aid and food production, even Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch have begun assessing water availability to help determine the sovereign credit ratings of nations. But supplies of fresh water are failing around the world.
The UN estimates that by 2025, nearly half of earth’s population will live in absolute water scarcity (Water scarcity | UNICEF). Nestle’ foods predicted in 2009 that 85 percent of the world’s groundwater would be gone by 2030. It appears these forecasts are on pace with measurable realities. Groundwater measurements and soundings from NASA’s GRACE satellite have confirmed.
Recent AI derived data suggests the next decade will see a 75 percent increase in conflict over water resources (Scientists develop AI tool to predict where global water conflicts will occur before they happen | Daily Mail Online). Lt Gen (Ret) Steve Kwast, President and Chief Global Officer at Genesis Systems notes, “The technologies being pioneered by Genesis can help uplift the human condition by preserving health, culture, and economic prosperity. Without water, a society can fail in days. More than 40 nations are working with Genesis to bring our groundbreaking advancements into their infrastructure to support a range of activities.”
The U.S. Department of Defense has already signed up. Genesis’ technology is “transformative,” according to an Air Force Research Laboratory’s letter of technical merit. Both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army supported Genesis’ advanced research. Now the Department of Defense is buying WaterCube systems for deployment. But the broader issue of water scarcity is not just felt by companies like Coke, Pepsi, Cargill, and Nestle; the military has, according to the GAO, more than 102 military bases at risk of running out of water.
Genesis Systems has positioned its new water supplies to meet the defense needs. The company calls the concept of creating water where and when needed - “water at the edge.” Like computing at the edge, where computation is done in varied locations and on multiple servers, decentralized water networks will be resilient and sustainable.
Genesis transcends economy and security: if you ask anyone in the company their mission, they will tell you: “To sustainably solve global water scarcity.”
Genesis proclaims to support all 17 of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals range from increasing democratic governance to providing safe water and food. As a special UN Delegate to the World Water Conference, Genesis is working to build a global village as a foundation to serve global markets.
When asked where Genesis’ water generation technology can be used, Genesis’ Co-founder and CEO, Shannon Stuckenberg said with a smile, “I prefer to ask where doesn’t WaterCube work? We designed the technology to produce water where and when people need it. WaterCubes are life support systems. Genesis’ solutions make what we call ‘meaningful water’ – this is not a few cups of water a day. We’re focused on making volumes of water that support a nation’s population, food production, and GDP.”
Presently all production in a nation’s economy can be measured in water, a sustainable near limitless supply that does not harm the environment - could be big. How big? According to research data provided by Genesis Systems, the global water market will grow from $2.5 Trillion to $5.1 Trillion over the next six years. Will this move investors to invest in essentials?
According to Genesis’ COO and Co-Founder, Dr. David Stuckenberg, “Genesis shared forecasts with the management of NASDAQ during a recent visit. If the data holds, the water sector will be the largest growth area in the economy over the next decade. And it’s why we’re being courted to IPO. Filtering, recycling, and rationing will not be enough to meet needs. Even with these, water demand will be 40 percent more than availability as populations grow.”
Humanity may be catching on. Is this the beginning of a new era? If wise investors support the trend, an intelligent transition to sustainable, decentralized, and safe supply-side water is possible. And Genesis Systems is already shaping the marketplace.
As California and the American West grapples with the most significant era of aridification in a millennium – the Most Fundable Company, Genesis Systems, makes water and lots of it - from air!
