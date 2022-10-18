Announcing the Cavrnus™ Metaverse Connector™– instantly transform any Unreal Engine project into a metaverse experience.
Cavrnus debuts the new Cavrnus™ Metaverse Connector™ at Unreal Fest 2022 and announces beta release for UE developers and creators.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavrnus, Inc., debuts the Cavrnus™ Metaverse Connector™ at Epic Games Unreal Fest 2022. The Cavrnus Metaverse Connector empowers Unreal Engine developers and content creators to instantly transform any project into an enterprise-grade, multi-user experience with spatial co-presence, voice and video streaming, screen share, persistence, dynamic content insertion and much more.
David Watters, Cavrnus SVP and GM, Industry and Ecosystem, demonstrates the no-code/low-code plugin for the first time to a live audience during a speaker session today at Unreal Fest 2022. Cavrnus will also detail how Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 users can get early access to integrate the plugin into their projects with the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector limited-beta release.
David Watters shares, “Now, Unreal Engine developers and content creators can quickly and easily add multi-user collaboration and enterprise-class metaverse features to their single-user applications with only a couple of clicks. Dropping the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector into your project gives you access to as little or as much of the power and functionality of the Cavrnus Platform that you need without adding or changing a single line of code.”
Anthony Duca, Cavrnus CEO and Co-founder, adds, “This is the first of its kind solution for enabling easy, turnkey metaverse creation in the Unreal Engine ecosystem. We have been building the platform for over four years, and are excited for the Unreal Engine ecosystem to start developing with the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector immediately.”
THE INSTANT METAVERSE-MAKER FOR UNREAL ENGINE. ALL IN A COUPLE OF CLICKS.
The new Cavrnus Metaverse Connector enables Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 users to add collaboration and multi-user features to any existing Unreal Engine project. Developers can easily drop the plugin into projects to instantly add the Cavrnus Platform feature set including multi-user co-presence, voice and video streaming, screen share, collaboration tools, dynamic content insertion including 3D objects, images, movies, sounds, PDFs and much more.
The Cavrnus Metaverse Connector works seamlessly with Unreal Editor Blueprints and C++, and with core engine features such as: Pixel streaming, Ray tracing and Path tracing, Lumen, Nanite, MetaHuman and UE Mannequin Characters, Level Streaming, Open Level use and 3rd Party Plugins.
Dropping the connector into a project also enables Cavrnus inherent enterprise-grade security, Identity and Access Management (IdAM), along with user access control and content management features that enable any enterprise, brand or creator to deliver immersive Internet experiences to any audience, anywhere in the world, at scale.
Creators in production workflows can benefit from real-time collaboration, perfect for game development, styling and design, virtual production and production planning, digital content creation, architectural visualization and planning.
INSTANT POWER FUELED BY THE KEY CAVRNUS PLATFORM FEATURES.
Content and data is fully-secure with end-to-end encryption, and for an additional layer of security, enterprises and brands can integrate the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector into their Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) or On-premises infrastructure.
The announcement of the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector limited-beta release at Unreal Fest is the first step to putting the plugin into the hands of developers. Cavrnus is excited to grow the developer and creator community by working side-by-side, where the physical and digital are now merging into one lived experience in these early metaverse days.
ABOUT CAVRNUS, INC.
Cavrnus, the ultimate metaverse builder platform, empowers every enterprise, brand and creator to easily design, build and share their vision of a destination metaverse on the visual Internet with anyone, anywhere, on any device at scale. A transformative feature-set, backend journaling system, interactive scripting and SDK/API integrations make creating and publishing experiences easy and intuitive. Cavrnus is built to ingest over 40+ 2D and 3D file types and supports both Unity and Unreal Engine development pipelines. Cavrnus makes it easy for people to connect through shared multi-person experiences on any device or platform and combines the physical and digital into a unified lived reality. For more information on the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector, please visit https://www.cavrn.us/products/cavrnus-metaverse-connector.
ABOUT DAVID WATTERS
David Watters is the SVP and GM, Industry and Ecosystem, for Cavrnus, Inc., where he leads the effort to bring spatial co-presence to any Unreal Engine application or project via the Cavrnus Metaverse Connector. With more than 30 years of graphics industry experience, David has worked on some of the most advanced real-time visualization solutions in the world for companies like Silicon Graphics, Inc. (SGI), NVIDIA and AMD.
