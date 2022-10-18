ON THE MARK to Host Next Executive Briefing in Atlanta
In partnership with Helpfully, OTM will share “What it Really Takes to Modernize an Operating Model”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 3, ON THE MARK will host its next invite-only Executive Briefing: “What it Really Takes to Modernize an Operating Model” at 6 PM, hosted by Helpfully inside Ponce City Market in Atlanta, GA. Inquire here for more information on how to get an invite! ON THE MARK is the most experienced global boutique firm specializing in collaborative operating model modernization. Helpfully, is a research and design firm based in Atlanta.
Attendees will hear from Mark LaScola, Managing Principal, OTM, Chris Furnell, Senior Consultant, OTM, as they share real-life wisdom for modernizing operating models. They will be joined by Helpfully CEO, Zach Pousman, who focuses on helping people with new product/service ideas and bringing them to life.
This complimentary but limited seating event, intended exclusively for business leaders and executives, will focus on the business challenges in modernizing and optimizing an operating model. Topics to be discussed include:
Why • Learn the reasons behind business drivers in updating an operating model.
What • If you think it's just structure and people, you're mistaken.
When • Choose the right time to modernize your operating model and decide what conditions you want in place.
How • There are real life trade-offs: quick and incomplete decisions lead to lower adoption.
Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. In addition to our executive briefing, you’ll enjoy an enlightening evening of networking and meaningful conversation.
“Most leaders think of an operating model as people and structure. Far from it. Not only is it critically important for leaders to understand what an operating model truly is but how it works and which levers to manipulate to genuinely influence performance”, LaScola says.
On November 3, 2022, Mark, Chris, and Zach as OTM and Helpfully host their invite-only Executive Briefing on “What it Really Takes to Modernize an Operating Model” at 6 PM inside Ponce City Market in Atlanta, GA.
OTM is the most experienced global boutique firm delivering operating model modernizations collaboratively. OTM provides industry a reliable and proven alternative to the ants-on-a-picnic-basket, manage change approach practiced by most large consulting houses having delivered close to 500 operating model modernizations across most industry sectors on five continents in over 40 countries over our 33 years in business.
Helpfully is an insights and strategy consultancy. We believe innovative ideas rarely come from conventional thinking. Curiosity propels us to explore the real world where customers and users live and work. We roll up our sleeves and do the fieldwork necessary to discover the right problem to solve. To get a product or service right, you must get people right. We help our clients understand people because it’s people who ultimately solve problems.
