Least appoints Bronnie Edwards as its Head of Retail

Bronnie Edwards, Head of Retail at Least

Appointment confirms Least’s launch into the retail sector following success in the office market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Least, the platform that offers a faster, digitised commercial leasing experience, has announced the appointment of Bronnie Edwards as its Head of Retail. The appointment marks the expansion of the commercial leasing platform into the retail sector, in addition to its ongoing growth within the office market.

Formerly an Associate Director at Grosvenor, Bronnie’s appointment adds further expertise and experience to the Least team and lends the platform the opportunity to re-define the pace and quality of the commercial leasing experience within retail. With over seven years experience in the retail space, Bronnie’s career began at Cushman & Wakefield before joining Estee Lauder Companies to manage their national property portfolio. Having most recently managed Grosvenor’s retail and restaurant leasing, Bronnie is well placed to inform Least’s retail clients who have also felt the headache of the slow leasing process first-hand.

The news closely follows the recent appointment of experienced chartered surveyor Nick Fisher as Head of Sales, with both appointments forming part of Least’s growth strategy after the successful completion of a £1.5 million seed-funding round in June this year.



Bronnie Edwards, Head of Retail at Least comments:

“Having seen the challenges from an advisory, operator and landlord perspective, I am acutely aware of the need for the product Least is introducing to the retail market. I’m thrilled to be leading Least into this new sector, and all stakeholders should be equally excited about how Least is going to save them time and money.

Enabling quicker leasing is of great importance in the retail sector and using Least will allow stakeholders to move much more efficiently in a market that relies on flexibility and rapidly changing trends.

The hard work starts now as we roll out the product for the retail market and I’m looking forward to working with landlords and agents across the space.”



Leon Ballard, Co-Founder of Least adds:

“Bronnie’s appointment as Head of Retail is another important milestone for Least as we officially expand into the retail sector. Her experience and drive makes her a great asset to our increasingly strong leadership team, and bolsters our offering further following the recent appointment of our Head of Sales.

Least’s move into the retail sector is the next stage of our growth strategy. We have seen, through the interest we have generated in the office sector, how crucial it is to solve the pain point that lawyers, agents, landlords and occupiers all face when completing the leasing process. The retail sector will benefit hugely from a quicker leasing process and we can’t wait to get started in the market.”



About Least

Least is an end-to-end platform that speeds up the leasing process by bringing landlords, occupiers, agents, property managers and lawyers together to prepare and digitally engage in negotiations. Through facilitating document preparation, digitising heads of terms, automation of the clients' legally drafted lease and applying digital signatures, Least targets major pain points in the industry: Lack of time and unnecessary costs. Clients include GPE, Shaftesbury, Grosvenor and Capco.

For more information visit https://www.getleast.com/



