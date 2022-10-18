Meeting with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas

TAJIKISTAN, October 18 - On October 18, in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on “International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists" met with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas.

During the meeting, issues of Tajikistan's cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, current tasks of the Organization, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon assessed the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty as an important factor in ensuring the security and stability of the region.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the difficult military and political situation in the region and the world, and considered it necessary to strengthen the capacity to protect the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting also discussed other current issues, including preparations for the next meeting of the heads of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.