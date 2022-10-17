Senate Resolution 361 Printer's Number 1978

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1978

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

361

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA,

CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, K. WARD, BROOKS, FONTANA, MENSCH,

GORDNER, AUMENT, ARGALL, SCAVELLO, VOGEL, HUGHES AND

LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 17, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 17, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of the Honorable Jeffrey Paul

Pyle and expressing heartfelt condolences to his many family

members, friends and colleagues.

WHEREAS, The Honorable Jeffrey Paul Pyle, a former member of

the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, passed away on

September 14, 2022, at 58 years of age, following a long battle

with cancer; and

WHEREAS, Representative Pyle, the son of Theodore and Janet

Pyle, was born August 30, 1964, in Kittanning and graduated from

Ford City High School in 1982; and

WHEREAS, Representative Pyle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree

in Political Science from West Virginia University and a

Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies Education from

Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Representative Pyle began his career as an American

History, Government and Sociology teacher for the Armstrong

School District from 1992 to 2004; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17