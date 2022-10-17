Senate Resolution 361 Printer's Number 1978
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1978
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
361
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA,
CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, K. WARD, BROOKS, FONTANA, MENSCH,
GORDNER, AUMENT, ARGALL, SCAVELLO, VOGEL, HUGHES AND
LANGERHOLC, OCTOBER 17, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 17, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of the Honorable Jeffrey Paul
Pyle and expressing heartfelt condolences to his many family
members, friends and colleagues.
WHEREAS, The Honorable Jeffrey Paul Pyle, a former member of
the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, passed away on
September 14, 2022, at 58 years of age, following a long battle
with cancer; and
WHEREAS, Representative Pyle, the son of Theodore and Janet
Pyle, was born August 30, 1964, in Kittanning and graduated from
Ford City High School in 1982; and
WHEREAS, Representative Pyle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree
in Political Science from West Virginia University and a
Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies Education from
Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Representative Pyle began his career as an American
History, Government and Sociology teacher for the Armstrong
School District from 1992 to 2004; and
