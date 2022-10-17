Senate Bill 1358 Printer's Number 1976
"Scope of practice." The activities or professional services
that a health care practitioner may provide to a patient based
on the license that the health care practitioner holds.
Section 4. Enforcement of noncompete covenants.
A noncompete covenant shall be deemed contrary to public
policy, void and unenforceable by the employer if the health
care practitioner is dismissed without cause.
Section 5. Patient notification.
Within 45 days of a health care practitioner's departure from
employment, with or without cause, with an employer, the
employer shall notify a patient:
(1) Of the health care practitioner's departure.
(2) If the health care practitioner will be rendering
services under the health care practitioner's scope of
practice or if there are changes to the health care
practitioner's scope of practice.
(3) Of the process by which the patient may:
(i) Choose to follow the health care practitioner.
(ii) Remain with the health care system, hospital or
private practice and be assigned a new health care
practitioner to render the patient's care.
Section 6. Applicability.
The following shall apply to the applicability of a
noncompete convent:
(1) This act shall apply to an agreement entered into or
amended on or after the effective date of this section or
upon the renewal of a health care practitioner's license,
registration or certification within this Commonwealth,
whichever is sooner.
