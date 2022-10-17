Senate Bill 1358 Printer's Number 1976

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - health care practitioner provides shall define a majority.

"Scope of practice." The activities or professional services

that a health care practitioner may provide to a patient based

on the license that the health care practitioner holds.

Section 4. Enforcement of noncompete covenants.

A noncompete covenant shall be deemed contrary to public

policy, void and unenforceable by the employer if the health

care practitioner is dismissed without cause.

Section 5. Patient notification.

Within 45 days of a health care practitioner's departure from

employment, with or without cause, with an employer, the

employer shall notify a patient:

(1) Of the health care practitioner's departure.

(2) If the health care practitioner will be rendering

services under the health care practitioner's scope of

practice or if there are changes to the health care

practitioner's scope of practice.

(3) Of the process by which the patient may:

(i) Choose to follow the health care practitioner.

(ii) Remain with the health care system, hospital or

private practice and be assigned a new health care

practitioner to render the patient's care.

Section 6. Applicability.

The following shall apply to the applicability of a

noncompete convent:

(1) This act shall apply to an agreement entered into or

amended on or after the effective date of this section or

upon the renewal of a health care practitioner's license,

registration or certification within this Commonwealth,

whichever is sooner.

