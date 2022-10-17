Senate Resolution 364 Printer's Number 1977

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - WHEREAS, Born December 7, 1921, in the village of Chansad,

Gujarat, India, Pramukh Swami Maharaj followed a spiritual path

from an early age, seeking purity, renouncing material

possessions and possessing a striking humility, saintliness and

selfless desire to help all; and

WHEREAS, His unique combination of spirituality and

leadership has grown BAPS globally, encompassing more than 1,100

mandirs worldwide and 150 centers in North America, and created

grand stone mandirs in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Los

Angeles and Robbinsville; and

WHEREAS, These mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space

for thousands of families as well as worship, fellowship,

communal meals, education and activities for young and old,

creating a true home for the faithful; and

WHEREAS, A rare soul, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj

always lived for others and at the same time remained completely

absorbed in God; and

WHEREAS, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj's unique message

to the world is: "In the joy of others, lies our own"; and

WHEREAS, The great Guru's words were thoughtful, meaningful

and consoling, coming from the depth of profound experience and

deep compassion; and

WHEREAS, This distinguished man of God always gave

enlightenment, guidance and wisdom to the many entrusted to his

care and administered abundantly and unstintingly to the

spiritual and corporal needs of all; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes that when an individual of

such noble aims and accomplishments is brought to our attention,

it is appropriate to publicly and jubilantly proclaim and

commend the individual for the edification of others; therefore

