Senate Resolution 364 Printer's Number 1977

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - WHEREAS, Born December 7, 1921, in the village of Chansad,
Gujarat, India, Pramukh Swami Maharaj followed a spiritual path
from an early age, seeking purity, renouncing material
possessions and possessing a striking humility, saintliness and
selfless desire to help all; and
WHEREAS, His unique combination of spirituality and
leadership has grown BAPS globally, encompassing more than 1,100
mandirs worldwide and 150 centers in North America, and created
grand stone mandirs in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Los
Angeles and Robbinsville; and
WHEREAS, These mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space
for thousands of families as well as worship, fellowship,
communal meals, education and activities for young and old,
creating a true home for the faithful; and
WHEREAS, A rare soul, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj
always lived for others and at the same time remained completely
absorbed in God; and
WHEREAS, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj's unique message
to the world is: "In the joy of others, lies our own"; and
WHEREAS, The great Guru's words were thoughtful, meaningful
and consoling, coming from the depth of profound experience and
deep compassion; and
WHEREAS, This distinguished man of God always gave
enlightenment, guidance and wisdom to the many entrusted to his
care and administered abundantly and unstintingly to the
spiritual and corporal needs of all; and
WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes that when an individual of
such noble aims and accomplishments is brought to our attention,
it is appropriate to publicly and jubilantly proclaim and
commend the individual for the edification of others; therefore
