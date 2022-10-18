Life Elements becomes the FIRST Certified Cosmetic Hemp Manufacturer in California’s Southern Region
Life Elements is the first company in California's Southern Region & second in the State to register for Cosmetics Industrial Hemp use under new AB45 ruling.
There is still a lot of work to do in terms of education and the standardization of regulations, but it is still a big step forward and we fully support the program and its future evolution.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is the first company in the California Department of Public Health's Southern Region and second in the State to secure certification for Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp: Registration #117456.
— Martha Van Inwegen, Life Elements President and Founder
Under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), the recently passed AB45 rules and regulations allow for the lawful manufacture, packing, and stocking of industrial hemp products and extracts with this specific Certification & Authorization recognizing Life Elements as compliant with the California Health & Safety Code including Good Manufacturing Practices, commodity specific regulations (if applicable), and product labeling requirements.
This means that Life Element’s award-winning collection of nature-based, hemp derived CBD wellness lines have reached a significant milestone adding to their reputation as offering the best, clean, sustainable, and efficacious CBD skin, bath, and body products on the market.
Life Elements has worked very hard to be a leader in the CBD/Hemp products marketplace, since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production and products containing hemp-derived CBD. According to Martha Van Inwegen, President & Founder of Life Elements, “We are proud that Life Elements is one of the very first California manufacturers of hemp products to be certified due to these new regulations. It is a testament to the quality of our products and our adherence to Good Manufacturing Processes. There is still a lot of work to do in terms of education and the standardization of regulations, but it is still a big step forward and we fully support the program and its future evolution."
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations.
