Weaver CC Announces J & CO. Hair Studio & Spa Opening at LincWay

Newly constructed J & CO. Hair Studio & Spa officially opens, making them the first business to open at the LincWay facility at 150 Kurzen Rd N, Dalton, OH.

DALTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brittany Jarvis, owner of J & CO. Hair Studio & Spa, has recently welcomed customers into the newly constructed hair studio and spa. The opening marks Brittany’s studio as the first business of the five planned for the new LincWay facility in Dalton, OH. The other four businesses to be built there by Weaver Commercial Contractor are Wayne County Children’s S.T.E.A.M. Playlab, LincWay Workspace, LincWay Art Studio, and LincWay Café & Market.

The studio features 3,406 square feet of newly constructed retail space. The hair salon is 2,000 square feet and provides 16 hair studio stations, 5 washing and massage stations, 5 hair drying stations, and a separate lobby for waiting. The nail salon is as big as 600 square feet and features 3 pedicure stations and 3 manicure stations. This space also provides many side rooms for more services including a private massage room, a private manicure room, a private makeup room, a dispensary room, and a breakroom.

While the studio has many services and resources to fit every need related to hair and self-care, it plays a part in the bigger picture of LincWay. The name LincWay stems from the location of the facility, being right off Lincoln Way Highway and their goal of linking the community to each other and developing healthy relationships. The idea is to create opportunities for people to interact and engage with each other to have fun and be creative. They are also hoping that the out-of-towners who visit will be convicted to explore other businesses and offerings in Dalton, Orrville, Kidron and other places in eastern Wayne County.

Weaver CC is excited to see the growth of Brittany Jarvis and her team and J & CO. as well as the future of LincWay! Take the virtual tour of the new J & CO. Hair Studio & Spa here: https://www.weavercc.com/J-CO.-Hair-Studio