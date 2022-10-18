NEW INDIE FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING, SKIN DEEP: FORMULATING A LEGACY

Skin Deep: Formulating A Legacy

CELEBRITY COSMETIC CHEMIST OPENS UP ABOUT THE GLITZ, THE GLAM AND BATSH*T CRAZINESS OF THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY AND HIS OWN LIFE IN A NEW FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic chemist and “certified nose” Vince Spinnato spent over fifteen years creating and producing his feature documentary on the ups and downs of his career and life and is now available for streaming (Rent $4.99, Buy, $12.99) on Apple TV , Amazon Prime, Google Play and Youtube TV. Skin Deep : Formulating A Legacy, a hard-hitting feature documentary for fans of reality docs like “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” Vince Spinnato reveals the juicy happenings and hilarious encounters he’s come across in the beauty industry and throughout his life. What started as a “behind the scenes” reality pilot series during the rise in popularity of reality-style TV docs, Skin Deep evolved into a full-length feature documentary co-produced by Jonathan Salemi of Lane38.Spinnato goes through tragedy, loss, rebirth and new love. But the eccentric Cosmetic Chemist never loses his goal of launching his own beauty product line and persevering to the top. Skin Deep is a rollercoaster, and often trainwreck, ride – as audiences watch one man’s journey go through the highs and lows of following his dreams.After battling a series of life-changing events including his house burning down, separation from his fiancé, his parents passing away and a 100lb weight loss, Skin Deep leaves audiences feeling all of the emotions the eccentric cosmetic chemist went through and will walk away cheering him on.Vince Spinnato is available for interviews to elaborate on the following topics:-Why he decided to film a documentary on his life that was 15+ years in the making-How the popular TV soap show Young and the Restless and Dynasty shaped his beauty career pursuits-What led Vince to head west to California from his hometown of Vineland, NJ, leaving his supportive Italian family and loving parents, to the new beginnings on the other side of the country without a plan-How he landed his first beauty industry job that had no pay-The behind-the-scenes creation of his luxury product line under the Vincenzo Skincare brand, Caviar & Diamond-His personal challenges with the passing of his mother and father, his health scares and concerns and his failed engagement-Deep dive which Vince shows America how products are developed from concept to launch-His happy ending with finding true love and where are they now: getting married in Lake Como, Italy, Roberto’s involvement in the Judy Garland gala with House of Racanelli-What Vince is working on now: a newly created and modernized unisex fine fragrance inspired by Judy Garland and created together with Garland’s children-Lessons he’s learned throughout the years: keeping a positive outlook on challenges faced, always keeping your goals a priority focus-His charitable endeavors include two annual college scholarships for graduating seniors at his alma mater, Vineland High School, and donations to “Wells of Life”, a provider of clean water wells in Uganda. A portion of the proceeds from Caviar & Diamond will be earmarked for the organization.VINCE SPINNATO is the CEO and founder of TurnKey Beauty, Inc., VS Vincenzo Ltd., Inc., and Vincenzo Skincare LLC. He has developed private-label and white-label product lines for hundreds of cosmetic, treatment, and healthcare companies, as well as for scores of celebrities, retailers, and entrepreneurs. Check out the trailer for Skin Deep: Formulating A Legacy here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOSq4sSU4yU For more information visit, http://vincespinnato.com and Instagram.com/VinceSpinnatoFilm Credits:Director: Jon BrooksWriter: Jon BrooksExecutive Producer: Vince SpinnatoProducer: Jonathan Salemi

Skin Deep: Formulating A Legacy Trailer