QVC EXCLUSIVE RETAILER TO DEBUT NEW FINE FRAGRANCE: JUDY - A GARLAND FRAGRANCE BY VINCENZO SPINNATO
A MODERN AND SOPHISTICATED FRAGRANCE INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT OF JUDY GARLAND AND CREATED BY CELEBRITY COSMETIC CHEMIST VINCENZO SPINNATO
This fragrance not only has a beautiful scent and exquisite packaging, but it also has such an inspiring story.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, a newly created fine fragrance, Judy - A Garland Fragrance by cosmetic chemist and ‘certified nose’ Vincenzo Spinnato, will debut on QVC®, a world leader in video commerce. This fine fragrance will be available in an exclusive bundle beginning October 3 on QVC, QVC.com and the QVC app and will ship just in time for the holidays.
— Anna Baker, General Merchandise Manager of Beauty for QVC
Created to honor Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, which would have been June 10, 2022, this is a show-stopping addition to your fragrance collection. Judy - A Garland Fragrance is suitable as an everyday signature scent and recommended especially for special occasions or evenings out when you want to exude the confidence of Judy.
Judy - A Garland Fragrance, is an iconic blend of rich florals and spicy notes with a hint of the Judy Garland Rose that is as inviting and sultry as the entertainer herself. Showcasing Dark Orchid, Coriander, a medley of sultry Gourmand notes, this all-inclusive and gender-neutral fragrance embodies Judy’s warm, independent and strong spirit.
Avid and engaged QVC shoppers will find the packaging for the fragrance to be a special collector’s keepsake box. The outside of the box echoes a black and white stage set. As you open the box, it reveals a vibrant ruby red glass fragrance bottle taking center stage with mirrored accents along the inside of the box. Going from black and white to a ruby red “glass slipper” color is inspired by the film’s color change in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Judy Garland’s dance number ‘Get Happy’ from “Summer Stock” is the main inspiration for the glass bottle design, which is influenced by her body movements and the famous image of her wearing a black fedora. The elegant glass bottle is manufactured in Italy, and is intricately designed from top to bottom – from the dark scarlet red colored glass inspired by the ruby slippers in the “Wizard of Oz,” to the shape of the bottle topped by the black cap that represents her black fedora hat.
Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft helped create this fragrance with Vince Spinnato, founder of California-based TurnKey Beauty. According to Ms. Luft, this fine fragrance is for those who want to be center stage and feel as independent, strong and iconic as the legend herself.
“I wanted to keep my mother’s memory alive while creating a newly sophisticated and modernized fragrance for all people,” says Lorna Luft, actress, entertainer, director and author.
“I’m thrilled to introduce this fragrance to the world through QVC, a powerful video shopping platform that will help us share our unique story in how this fragrance came to be, from concept to market,” says Vince Spinnato.
“What makes the QVC experience so special is our unique ability to showcase products with inspiring stories and bring those products to life on our platforms, said Anna Baker, Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Beauty for QVC. “This fragrance not only has a beautiful scent and exquisite packaging, but it also has such an inspiring story. We are so excited to bring this special piece of Judy Garland to our QVC customers and we know they will fall in love with her all over again.”
