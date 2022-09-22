NEW GENDER-NEUTRAL FINE FRAGRANCE, JUDY - A GARLAND FRAGRANCE BY VINCENZO SPINNATO, IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER
A MODERN AND SULTRY FRAGRANCE INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT OF JUDY GARLAND AND CREATED BY CELEBRITY COSMETIC CHEMIST VINCENZO SPINNATO
The reviews are beyond ecstatic and I can’t wait for everyone to try it!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Garland is a Hollywood icon the world will never forget and one that will live on in classic movies, music, theater and pop-culture history for many years to come. The newly inspired all-inclusive, gender-neutral and completely modern fine fragrance, Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato, is the only Judy Garland product from the Judy Garland Heirs Trust on the market. Created by celebrity cosmetic chemist and ‘certified nose’ Vincenzo Spinnato along with Garland’s children Lorna Luft, Liza Minnelli and Joey Luft, the fragrance is now available for pre-order at http://judygarlandfragrance.com.
— Vince Spinnato
A show-stopping addition to your fragrance collection, Judy - A Garland Fragrance has a unique and captivating custom bottle design. Judy Garland’s dance number ‘Get Happy’ from “Summer Stock” is the main inspiration for the glass bottle design, which is influenced by her body movements and the famous image of her wearing a black fedora. The elegant glass bottle is manufactured in Milan, Italy and intricately designed from top to bottom. From the dark scarlet red colored glass inspired by the ruby slippers in the “Wizard of Oz,” to the shape and essence of the bottle and the black cap that looks like the black fedora hat, Judy Garland remains timeless in the design of the bottle.
Judy - A Garland Fragrance (MSRP starting at $185), is a new sophisticated and modernized fine fragrance that captures the essence of Judy Garland. Showcasing Dark Orchid, Coriander, a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes, and a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose, this all-inclusive and gender neutral fragrance embodies Judy’s warm, independent and strong spirit.
The packaging for the fragrance comes in an elaborate collector’s keepsake box, with the outside echoing a black and white stage set. As you open the box, it reveals a vibrant ruby red glass fragrance bottle taking center stage with mirrored accents along the inside of the box. Going from black and white to a ruby red “glass slipper” color is inspired by the film’s color change in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I wanted to keep my mother’s memory alive while creating a newly sophisticated and modernized fragrance for all people,” says Lorna Luft, actress, entertainer, director and author.
The world celebrated what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday on June 10, 2022. A celebratory gala and worldwide reveal of Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato took place that evening at the Ebell of Los Angeles with special guests including, among others, Academy award-winning actress and Judy Garland’s co-star in “Meet Me in St. Louis,” Margaret O’Brien.
“It is an honor to have been chosen by Lorna Luft and by the Judy Garland Heirs Trust, especially as a small boutique lab and a major fan of Ms. Garland,” says Vincenzo Spinnato. “It was a thrill to be able to reveal the fragrance at the gala and now it’s exciting to launch this beautiful fragrance for the world to love. The reviews are beyond ecstatic and I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”
For further information and to pre-order Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato, visit http://judygarlandfragrance.com
Follow along on Instagram for updates, http://Instagram.com/judygarlandfragrance
Michela DellaMonica
SheGrown Media
+1 917-685-4412
email us here