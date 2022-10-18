Mitch Gould of Consumer Products International Adds Consumer Goods to CVS Shelves
Consumer Products International Works With Product Manufacturers to Launch New Products
Since I’ve seen so many product manufacturers launch new products, I realized the challenges they faced, some of which they could not overcome”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CVS may seem to be all about health, but it carries many consumer goods in its 9,900 stores.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Consumer Products International
“CVS was already a major retailer when I visited its national headquarters at Woonsocket, Rhode Island,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Now, CVS has locations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, as well as 1,100 MinuteClinics where 50 million patients receive medical care.
CVS also operates 26 specialty pharmacies, along with more than 68,000 retail network pharmacies at various locations.
“CVS is always adding new services and products to meet the changing needs of American consumers, most of whom live within five miles of CVS locations,” he added.
Gould said one of the highlights of his career has been visiting the national headquarters of iconic retailers, such as CVS, Walmart, Target, and Walgreens,” he said. “The leading retailers are always innovating.”
During his decades-long career, Gould has represented organizations such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Flora Health, Steven Seagal’s Lightning Bolt, Body Basix, and Hulk Hogan’s extreme energy granules.
“You could say I’ve been in retail all my life. My father and grandfather were retail professionals,” he said. “Since I’ve seen so many product manufacturers launch new products, I realized the challenges they faced, some of which they could not overcome.”
To help streamline product launches, Gould developed his ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which brings all the needed professional services together under CPI command.
“CPI and its sister company, InDistribution Media, provide sales, marketing, and operational expertise,” Gould said. “With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, we coordinate all aspects of the product launch.
For more information, visit consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InDistribution Media
email us here