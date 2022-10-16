On 10/13/2022, Tr. Lemieux and Sgt. Porter responded to MM 50 SB for a report of a male hitchhiking/walking on the side of the Turnpike. The male stated he was trying to get to the bus station and walked off the Turnpike after being given a verbal criminal trespass warning.

On 10/14/2022, Tr. Walp arrested Maxwell Main (22) of West Hartford, CT at mile marker 57 northbound on I-95. Tr. Walp responded to a two-vehicle crash. Main was suspected of driving under the influence. Main was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he was charged with Operating Under the Influence - Alcohol, Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, and Driving to Endanger. Cpl. Sucy and Cpl. Cropper assisted.

On 10/15/2022, Cpl. Cropper attended the Slow Down, Move Over awareness event at the 25 NB plaza in Kennebunk. This event was being held by the Towing & Recovery Association of Maine. Other events were held in MA and NH along I-95. Events in Maine were in Kennebunk, West Gardiner, and Bangor.

On 10/15/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Josue Martinez Sosa for Criminal Threatening. Sgt. Pappas assisted.

On 10/16/2022, Tr. Foley stopped Abdikadir Abdulle (26) on I-95 on York for speeding in a construction zone. Abdulle displayed signs of intoxication for marijuana. Abdulle was arrested for operating under the influence and transported to Wells Police Department for a DRE screening. Abdulle was issued a summons for OUI.