SDMC Released the First Commercial Wi-Fi 7 Converged Smart Gateway for Operators

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC announced the launch of NR1993BE Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router and Converged Smart Gateway at Broadband World Forum 2022 for those who are looking for Wi-Fi options that support the fastest wireless speeds and advanced smart home management. The unit is powered by Broadcom’s world’s first Wi-Fi 7 chipset solution released in April 2022.

*19000Mbps of Tri-band Wi-Fi Speeds for an Immersive User Experience

Powered by Broadcom’s series chipsets of BCM4916+BCM67263+BCM6726, NR1993BE Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router supports a peak data rate of 10Gbps in uplink and downlink and comes with four adaptive Gigabit ports and two additional 10GE ports for connecting wired devices to wireless networks. With 4096QAM and 320MHz bandwidth, this Wi-Fi Mesh Router can connect more devices simultaneously and features 8 external antennas to deliver blazing-fast Wi-Fi speeds up to 19,000Mbps while reducing lag dramatically. Whether you’re streaming 8K content, playing cloud gaming, or enjoying VR/AR, NR1993BE delivers exceptionally fast Wi-Fi to ensure optimal performance - even when multiple Wi-Fi devices are connected.

*Smart Mesh Networking for Whole-home Coverage

Dead zones are easily one of the most annoying Wi-Fi problems. By combining smart mesh networking with AP coordinated scheduling, NR1993BE Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router creates a seamless and reliable Wi-Fi system throughout the whole home and keeps roaming switchover latency as low as 5ms, preventing sudden signal drops when users move around the home. Furthermore, utilizing MLO technology guarantees reliable wireless connectivity for all smart devices at home, which not only brings an unparalleled smart home experience to users but helps operators power the growth of the smart home business.

*Intelligent Management by One Home Solution with Edge-Cloud Computing Collaboration

NR1993BE Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Converged Smart Gateway is not only a powerful network control center but also works as a future-oriented intelligent management center for the whole home. Based on SDMC One Home management platform, NR1993BE offers various smart home services for operators by cloud-based AI real-time learning ability, the intelligent judgment ability of the edge gateway, and the active intelligent adaptation ability, such as Smart Nursing that is to capture human movements in real-time, then judge abnormal body movements and send warnings to users while securing data privacy and protecting users against malicious attacks with edge-cloud collaboration.

SDMC is on a mission to build a smart home ecosystem by helping global operators deliver smart home media

entertainment services in the most effortless way. Please feel free to contact our team at info@sdmctech.com if you intend to upgrade your Wi-Fi network, enhance the reach of services in subscribers' homes, and deliver a consistent wireless experience. We are happy to talk with you about your Home Networking and Smart Home Business strategy.

About SDMC

As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established ecosystem advantages in Android TV devices, Docsis 3.1 / 10G XGSPON / Wi-Fi 6 / 6E / 7 Broadband devices, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.

Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world.