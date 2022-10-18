Ancient Aliens Return to Save the Planet
Two independent-minded illegal aliens on a secret mission find themselves in NYC after being bused in by Texas Governor Abbott.
The Anunnaki Brothers are here to battle the suppression of free speech and the suffocating consequences of the cancel culture.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two independent-minded illegal aliens who say they are the original Anunnaki Brothers from the Planet Nibiru landed their spaceship in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, easily crossed the border, and were then quickly bused from Texas to New York City.
In a recent interview in Union Square, NYC, the brothers have proclaimed they have returned to Earth to prevent humanity’s humorless extinction.
The eldest brother, identifying himself as Krrrrrrrrrrreegenlil (AKA Kreego), claims to be a big fan of the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens. He especially loves Giorgio Tsoukalos, stating, “He is a thrilling ufologist who keeps me on the edge of my tail and his hair is a Tsoukalicious vortex.”
The one-billion-year-old Kreego further asserts, “For all doubters of Anunnaki existence, you can check out the latest rendering of our spaceship in the 15th century painting, The Madonna with Saint Giovannino.”
Younger brother Enki (by 67 million years), wearing an Ancient Astronaut Theorists Say Yes T-shirt, states, “Every one of our wonderful human children has our alien lizard DNA.”
The brothers proclaim: “We are the architects who helped establish civilizations throughout the universe. We have been mistakenly referred to as the Gods who descended from the sky in the Sumerian tablets and were depicted as the powerful reptiles by the world’s many cultures: whether as the snake in the Judeo-Christian Genesis story or as the dragon in Chinese lore. We have always, in fact, been on a mission of tolerance, humor, love, respect, and a dash of DNA manipulation.”
A Production Assistant from Comedy Central who wishes to remain anonymous, questioned why the Anunnakis have decided to return at this time? Kreego emphatically answered, “This is a time for critical thinking. For instance, when was the last time you read a good satire? I see lots of staged reality TV shows and Tik Tok videos with odd little dances and kittens, but not too much in the way of free speech and cutting-edge social commentary. Also, the 46th President mentioned we’re close to nuclear Armageddon, so, we thought it might be a good idea to stop by."
Prior to returning to Earth, Enki contemplated how they could help the human dilemma and recalls, “My mind drifted to Dean Jonathan Swift’s marvelous 1729 satire, ‘A Modest Proposal’ which reminded English society that Irish Catholics were treated heartlessly and recommended eating their babies to eliminate poverty and improve the economy.”
Inspired, the Anunnaki Brothers have published the acclaimed and highly controversial, Eat a Politician! Save the Planet Cookbook. The book is based on the Anunnaki Brother’s home planet ritual, “Nomomofo” in which politicians take an oath to not be dishonest, self-serving, or intentionally divisive, and if they are caught doing so, they must fall on the proverbial sword and submit themselves to be consumed by the electorate, so that they can finally fulfill their mission of providing true public service.
The brothers believe there’s hope for humanity and all life on planet Earth. Kreego believes, “Humans like Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Bill Maher, and Russell Brand are doing great work to battle suppression of free speech and the suffocating consequences of the cancel culture.”
The Anunnaki Brothers in Union Square NYC