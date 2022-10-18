The latest fiber laser technology solutions at EuroBLECH 2022 by Eagle Lasers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle is a world-class manufacturer of fiber laser cutting systems and has become a reference for pioneering technology in the past few years.
The company recently celebrated its 16th anniversary by opening a showroom in Stuttgart, strategically located in the center of Europe and ready to receive visitors from around the world. In an innovative effort to showcase their most powerful fiber laser cutter yet, Eagle also launched the "Power Your Future Metal Tour" which is currently taking the machine "on tour" through Europe.
The next destination is Hanover, at EuroBLECH 2022, the world's largest sheet metal-processing event. The 26th edition of this renowned trade show will exhibit the latest metalworking technology with over 1500 manufacturers from 40 countries from October 25th to 28th.
Eagle will be presenting the iNspire 30kW with top-of-the-line parameters and the CraneMasterStoreExtended + eTower 115 automation system to an audience ever hungrier for speed and efficiency.
Regarding this growing need, the manufacturer emphasizes that for high powers to reach their full potential, the entire system must be built to withstand them without sacrificing quality or accuracy. Every machine component should contribute to enhancing efficiency.
Aside from 30kW power, top-of-the-line iNspire laser cutters feature some of the best parameters in the market. 6G acceleration, the patented eVa cutting head whose unique construction makes it four times less prone to contamination, a carbon fiber traverse, linear motors on all axes, and a 9-second pallet exchange.
These elements working in sync make the iNspire capable of ultra-high speeds and the most efficient cycle time while maintaining stability and precision. In addition, automated material loading/unloading and storage systems such as the CraneMaster boost efficiency even further, allowing for 24/7 production, even unsupervised.
All industry stakeholders are invited to see the iNspire first-hand at EuroBLECH in hall 15, stand E14.
Eagle Pressroom
The company recently celebrated its 16th anniversary by opening a showroom in Stuttgart, strategically located in the center of Europe and ready to receive visitors from around the world. In an innovative effort to showcase their most powerful fiber laser cutter yet, Eagle also launched the "Power Your Future Metal Tour" which is currently taking the machine "on tour" through Europe.
The next destination is Hanover, at EuroBLECH 2022, the world's largest sheet metal-processing event. The 26th edition of this renowned trade show will exhibit the latest metalworking technology with over 1500 manufacturers from 40 countries from October 25th to 28th.
Eagle will be presenting the iNspire 30kW with top-of-the-line parameters and the CraneMasterStoreExtended + eTower 115 automation system to an audience ever hungrier for speed and efficiency.
Regarding this growing need, the manufacturer emphasizes that for high powers to reach their full potential, the entire system must be built to withstand them without sacrificing quality or accuracy. Every machine component should contribute to enhancing efficiency.
Aside from 30kW power, top-of-the-line iNspire laser cutters feature some of the best parameters in the market. 6G acceleration, the patented eVa cutting head whose unique construction makes it four times less prone to contamination, a carbon fiber traverse, linear motors on all axes, and a 9-second pallet exchange.
These elements working in sync make the iNspire capable of ultra-high speeds and the most efficient cycle time while maintaining stability and precision. In addition, automated material loading/unloading and storage systems such as the CraneMaster boost efficiency even further, allowing for 24/7 production, even unsupervised.
All industry stakeholders are invited to see the iNspire first-hand at EuroBLECH in hall 15, stand E14.
Eagle Pressroom
Eagle Lasers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn