Metaverser Announced its Second $50,000 Airdrop
Metaverser has surprised its community by announcing a spontaneous airdrop valued around $50,000 worth of $BABASINGAPORE, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverser, a first-ever multi-platform play to earn virtual reality built on the Binance smart chain announced a surprising airdrop to its community of 1,140,000 $BABA worth almost $50,000 on October, 9th, 2022.
Metaverser is a virtual world that enables anyone to have fun playing inside its Metaverse and earn an income. The platform is built on the most modern standards utilizing NFTs and the platform's native fungible tokens. As a result, players can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all around the globe. Metaverser is now publicly open to everyone and offers a free-to-play, play-to-earn experience.
Metaverser had arranged an airdrop for whom can meet the required conditions on Sunday, October 9th, 2020, at 17:30 pm (GMT) to win the following prizes and there would be no activity afterward. All the participants and winners will be announced very soon.
How to win
4 people who produced creative content: Skate NFT
People who mentioned and promoted Metaverser's page on Instagram: Running NFT
People who retweeted PancakeSwap’s announcement on Twitter: Running NFT
People who shared their referral code with others and invited them to
Metaverser
The First 97 people who invited at least 3 people who have made their avatars, will receive 2000 $Baba Tokens
The first 10 people will get Rollerskate NFT
Players in the Metaverser
2000 $Baba tokens for everyone
First 10 people Running NFT
First 3 people Rollerskate NFT
Owner of the most active Telegram group (over 500 members) that has activities about Metaverser but it’s not Metaverser official group: BreakDance NFT and Rollerskate NFT
Admins of the most active Telegram group (have more than 500 users) that has activities about Metaverser but it’s not Metaverser official group: Rollerskate NFT
In the Metaverser Telegram group, 10 people with the most sent messages: Jump Higher NFT
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a first-ever multi-platform virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn an income of $BABA, $MTVT, and $GBEX from different play-to-earn games. Metaverser is developed on the most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind Metaverser is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun. Metaverser’s token $MTVT is now listed on Bitmart, and Pancakeswap.
Anoush Ohadi
TerraMetas
Marketing@metaverser.me
