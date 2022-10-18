Global Plasma Therapy Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, plasma therapy market size is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2021 to $0.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.30%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The plasma therapy global market is expected to reach $0.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.40%. The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market during the forecast period. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a type of plasma therapy, is considered a safe and efficient treatment for osteoarthritis. PRP is a concentrated autologous blood growth factor, which is injected on to the joint to provide symptomatic relief by decreasing the inflammation and slows the progression of osteoarthritis.

The plasma therapy market report consists of revenues generated by the companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing plasma therapy products and related services. Plasma therapy is a technique where high concentrations of plasma are transfused or injected to patients to facilitate the healing process. Plasma therapy is frequently used for facial rejuvenation, androgenetic alopecia, and wound healing among others.

Global Plasma Therapy Market Trends

Convalescent plasma therapy, to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 is a leading trend in the plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma is the plasma extracted from the individuals who have been cured of a particular viral infection, as they have antibodies that protect and make them immune to that particular organism. The convalescent plasma is transfused to the patient who is suffering from the viral infection to neutralize the viral infection and induce the active immune response to cure the infection. Convalescent plasma therapy is found to be a safe treatment to cure the patients infected with the coronavirus. Moreover, this therapy was used to treat other viral infections such as Ebola, Dengue, and SARS- 1 but did not give the desired result.

Global Plasma Therapy Market Segments

The global plasma therapy market research is segmented:

By Type: Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

By Application: Orthopaedics, Arthritis, Chronic Tendinitis, Bone Repair and Regeneration, Dermatology, Androgenic Alopecia, Plastic Surgery, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratories, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global plasma therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plasma therapy global market analysis, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plasma therapy market, plasma therapy global market share, plasma therapy global market segments and geographies, plasma therapy global market players, plasma therapy global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plasma therapy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

