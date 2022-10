How many aviation regulatory courses suitable for EASA Part 145 Organisations are provided by Sofema Online?

How many aviation regulatory courses suitable for EASA Part 145 Organisations does Sofema Online provide?

Sofema Online provides 40+ courses suitable for EASA Part 145 organisations. What are the typical 145 courses that are available?

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- People may be surprised to hear that Sofema Online provides over 40 Separate courses “only” for EASA Part 145 organisations (& growing)! In total over 25 Courses, Packages & Diplomas are available!- Support by providing cost-effective regulatory compliant and competence-building short courses- Building Regulatory Knowledge- Corporate Enrollment Program is Available with the Corporate Freedom Pass – more details are available here What are the typical 145 Courses that are available?The following list continues to grow.EASA Part 145 Compliant Courses offered by Sofema Online:- Part 145 Production Planning Essentials- Part 145 Essentials with VO- Logistics – Stores and Incoming Inspection- Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with VO- Managing Organizational Competence in a 145 Environment- Part 145 Foundation with VO- EASA Part 145 Logistics Foundation- EASA Part 145 Production Planning Foundation- EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Supervisor & Assessor Training Skills Development- 145 Organisation Fire Safety Training- Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (HF) – Initial with VO- Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (HF) – Recurrent with VO- EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor – Train the Trainer- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking- EASA Part 66 Module 9 Human Factors for Foreign Part 145 Aircraft and Components / Eng Staff- EASA Part 66 Module 10 Aviation Legislation for Foreign Part 145 Aircraft and Components / Eng Staff- Introducing Aviation Health & Safety- Safety Management Systems Implementation Review- Safety Management Systems Risk Monitoring and Safety Performance Overview and Recurrent- Aviation Quality & Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment with VO- Aviation Quality Auditing & Root Cause Analysis for Nominated Persons and Business Area Managers- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 1 Introduction to an EASA Compliant Storage System- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 2 Stores Facility Management Guidance and Inspection- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 3 EASA Stores Technical Procedures & Additional Training- Dangerous Goods Cat 8 (Operator & GH Agent storage – Carry – yes)- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program- EWIS Initial with V/O- EWIS Recurrent with V/O- FTS Initial with V/O- FTS Recurrent with V/O- Aircraft Technical Records- Logistics – Stores and Incoming Inspection- Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Recurrent) with VO- EASA CAT A Critical Task Independent Inspection (Recurrent)- Aircraft Fuel Tank Entry Safety ProceduresAll Sofema Online Courses are available on this page A “Free of Charge” enrollment to sample any or all of the following courses is available simply by visiting www.sofemaonline.com and creating an account.- Sample of Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with VO- Sample of EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training with VO- Sample of EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations with VO- Sample of EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations VO- Sample of (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VONext StepsMore information about the Sofema Online courses is available at www.sofemaonline.com or by email at team@sassofia.com