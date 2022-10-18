How many aviation regulatory courses suitable for EASA Part 145 Organisations are provided by Sofema Online?
Sofema Online provides 40+ courses suitable for EASA Part 145 organisations. What are the typical 145 courses that are available?SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People may be surprised to hear that Sofema Online provides over 40 Separate courses “only” for EASA Part 145 organisations (& growing)! In total over 25 Courses, Packages & Diplomas are available!
- Support by providing cost-effective regulatory compliant and competence-building short courses
- Building Regulatory Knowledge
- Corporate Enrollment Program is Available with the Corporate Freedom Pass – more details are available here
What are the typical 145 Courses that are available?
The following list continues to grow.
EASA Part 145 Compliant Courses offered by Sofema Online:
- Part 145 Production Planning Essentials
- Part 145 Essentials with VO
- Logistics – Stores and Incoming Inspection
- Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with VO
- Managing Organizational Competence in a 145 Environment
- Part 145 Foundation with VO
- EASA Part 145 Logistics Foundation
- EASA Part 145 Production Planning Foundation
- EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Supervisor & Assessor Training Skills Development
- 145 Organisation Fire Safety Training
- Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (HF) – Initial with VO
- Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (HF) – Recurrent with VO
- EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor – Train the Trainer
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking
- EASA Part 66 Module 9 Human Factors for Foreign Part 145 Aircraft and Components / Eng Staff
- EASA Part 66 Module 10 Aviation Legislation for Foreign Part 145 Aircraft and Components / Eng Staff
- Introducing Aviation Health & Safety
- Safety Management Systems Implementation Review
- Safety Management Systems Risk Monitoring and Safety Performance Overview and Recurrent
- Aviation Quality & Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment with VO
- Aviation Quality Auditing & Root Cause Analysis for Nominated Persons and Business Area Managers
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 1 Introduction to an EASA Compliant Storage System
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 2 Stores Facility Management Guidance and Inspection
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 3 EASA Stores Technical Procedures & Additional Training
- Dangerous Goods Cat 8 (Operator & GH Agent storage – Carry – yes)
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
- EWIS Initial with V/O
- EWIS Recurrent with V/O
- FTS Initial with V/O
- FTS Recurrent with V/O
- Aircraft Technical Records
- Logistics – Stores and Incoming Inspection
- Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Recurrent) with VO
- EASA CAT A Critical Task Independent Inspection (Recurrent)
- Aircraft Fuel Tank Entry Safety Procedures
All Sofema Online Courses are available on this page
A “Free of Charge” enrollment to sample any or all of the following courses is available simply by visiting www.sofemaonline.com and creating an account.
- Sample of Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with VO
- Sample of EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training with VO
- Sample of EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations with VO
- Sample of EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations VO
- Sample of (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO
Next Steps
More information about the Sofema Online courses is available at www.sofemaonline.com or by email at team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other