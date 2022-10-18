New Holiday Romance Must Watch: ‘Another Christmas’ celebrates the gift of love, friendship, and family
Member of Grammy-nominated band City High, Ryan Toby stars in Legacy Distribution’s new romantic comedy, Another Christmas. Available on Roku November 1st.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season is a special time, and even more so when you spend it with the ones you love! Legacy Distribution and Stacie Davis Films are proud to present the festive new romantic comedy Another Christmas. Written and directed by Stacie Davis (Christmas in Carolina), this sweet holiday romance about embracing love is sure to ignite the Christmas spirit in everyone. Starring Ryan Toby (Sister Act 2, member of 2000’s pop sensation City High), Malik Brazile (AKA YouTube star LEEK, “Insecure”), and Sheena Faust (Why Am I Still Single?), Another Christmas will premiere exclusively on Roku just in time for the holiday season on November 1, 2022.
Watch the trailer here
Kelly Brooks (Sheena Faust) is an elementary school teacher who gave up on love until her childhood friend, Andrew (Malik Brazile), a professional baseball player returns home and invites Kelly to spend Christmas with his family. Although reluctant to attend a Christmas party after remembering how things ended with Andrew, she soon realizes she still has feelings for him.
Dana Webber, CEO of Legacy Distribution shares “We are truly honored to be presenting this charming and fun, uplifting story with the world for this holiday season. Another Christmas is exactly what we all need this year!
“It was a pleasure to work with a talented cast and production team,” says writer/ director, Stacie Davis. “I hope when viewers watch Another Christmas that it brings smiles to everyone's faces this holiday season.”
Another Christmas will be widely available on November 1, 2020, across VOD transactional platforms.
About Legacy Distribution
Legacy Distribution is a leading Worldwide Content Distributor reaching a fast-growing global audience across all viewing platforms.
Legacy Distribution brings deep expertise in U.S. and International Program Distribution, Digital Media Distribution, Content Acquisition, Corporate Development, and Strategic Planning. Legacy represents thousands of hours of programming including off-network Dramas, Documentary Specials, Music, Lifestyle, Children's Educational programming, and Features of all genres. Legacy Distribution is proud to work with reputable global Broadcast, Cable, and Digital partners worldwide. https://www.legacydistribution.com/
About Stacie Davis Films:
A Claflin University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications began her television news career before transitioning into film. Stacie Davis produced an award-winning sports documentary in 2017. Later, she wrote and produced the Christmas in Carolina film starring Kellie S. Williams and Darius McCrary. She believes all things are possible with faith and action. https://www.staciedavisfilms.com/
