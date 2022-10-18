AGC Georgia Partners with Brasfield & Gorrie to Host Skills Challenge for Metro Atlanta High School Students
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia is partnering with Brasfield & Gorrie to host the Atlanta Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with Brasfield & Gorrie to host construction students from 14 high schools for the Metro Atlanta Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center (548 South Marietta Pkwy SE). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout Georgia that will host 96 schools and over 2,000 students.
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, fine furniture/woodworking, HVACR, masonry, plumbing and welding.
“As the host contractor, our team understands the importance of the AGC Georgia Skills Challenge series to our construction industry,” Blake Riedling, Operations Manager with Brasfield & Gorrie said. “This is a great way for our company to help young people learn more about the numerous career paths within the construction industry while we also educate teachers, parents, school administrators, government officials and more at this incredible event.”
With more than 100 students competing in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge, an additional several hundred students will observe in hopes of competing in the future. These students will also benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“Every year, AGC Georgia is proud to host seven Skills Challenges alongside our member contractors,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “These events provide high school students with the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through real-life competitions. Contractors also enjoy participating because this is a tangible way to continue enhancing the industry's talent pipeline.”
Students from the following construction programs plan to compete in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge: Adairsville High School, Berkmar High School, Carrollton High School, Cass High School, Cherokee High School, Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, Decatur High School, Fulton County Schools College and Career Academy, Gordon Central High School, Harris County High School, Marietta High School, North Cobb High School, North Paulding High School and Roswell High School.
Additionally, AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenges are a great primer for students who compete in their region’s SkillsUSA competition that will take place in January. Winners from those regional events then participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late March at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
