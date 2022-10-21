Boo2Bullying Presents 4th Annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala October 28th, 2022 at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills
All Proceeds Benefit Boo2Bullying Suicide Prevention and School Programs
Boo2Bullying works to educate kids, schools and parents about acceptance, diversity, and inclusion.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA , October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boo2Bullying is excited to announce its inaugural Los Angeles BOO BALL, slated to take place October 28th, 2022 from 6PM-11PM at SLS Beverly Hills. With a mission to eradicate bullying, intolerance, and discrimination, Boo2Bullying works to educate kids, schools and parents about acceptance, diversity, and inclusion. The Halloween gala will celebrate classic Hollywood, The Golden Age, as an era of cultural excellence, and aim to empower today’s youth to speak their truth and stand up against bullying.
— Boo2Bullying Founder, Dimitri Halkidis
The 4th Annual BOO BALL, having relocated from Palm Springs, will benefit Boo2Bullying, the locally-based nonprofit organization founded by Dimitri Halkidis. This must-attend Halloween soiree will feature celebrity guests, a headlining performance by Justin Jesso, known for his song Stargazing with Kygo which has over 500 million streams on Spotify, a performance by magician Erik Blackwell, global recording artist Mackenzie Sol, recording artist Katie Welch performing incredible jazz hits, recording artist Louis Knight (American Idol), global recording artist Jamie Miller featured on The Voice UK, and a guest performance by award winning actress and music artist Taryn Manning. The gala will be hosted by actors Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughn, with many notable talent attendees to be announced, plus dancing, bespoke libations, costume prizes, ghoulish décor, Halloween treats, cuisine and more.
Proceeds from the event will underwrite anti-bullying programs in schools and on major social media platforms. Boo2Bullying’s youth empowerment initiatives and video content provide outreach, mentoring, inspiration and support for bullied youth and their families. The organization strives to give children and teens the tools to foster a healthy self-image, learn to accept diversity, speak their truth, and positively impact those around them.
The 2022 event theme, The Golden Age of Hollywood, was the period in the American film industry from the mid-1920s to the early 1960s when Hollywood studios produced the highest number of cinematic and artistic masterpieces. The stars wore furs and fine jewels, the films followed fresh storylines, and the streets of Hollywood were sparkling with class.
Supportive Brand Partners for the 2022 ball to include Elite Island Resorts, El Cristiano Tequila, NEFT Vodka, Elite Home Staging, Sutton Stracke, The Sutton Concept, Aaron Sorkin, Outbound Travel, Desert Arc, JSX, Pink Revolver Pictures, Camille MacMillan, Aaron Sorkin, Rodger & Vanessa Lawson, Ideal Face and Body, Devon and Randy Wilson, and OTERO.
The Los Angeles BOO BALL Committee is led by the Boo2Bullying Board of Directors, inclusive of President & Founder Dimitri Halkidis, Vice President Cassie Scerbo, Secretary Leith Chandrasen, plus event committee members, Ross Barry, Jordan Kuker, Penelope Lawson, Abi Perl, Alexandra Lasky and Kimberly Wujek.
Boo2Bullying is a registered 501(C)(3) organization. Our Federal tax ID number is 45-5473347. Visit www.boo2bullying.org for more information and follow on social @Boo2Bullying for live updates.
Ticket Purchase Link: https://bit.ly/3zFX7N9 ($100 per ticket) -- limited tickets are still available
