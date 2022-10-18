ATELIER Playa Mujeres and its iconic restaurant-bar “La Cantina”, receive the Distintivo T.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres, receive the Distintivo T for preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the world's most recognized Mexican distillate.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the “All-Suites Luxury Resort” which offers a Barefoot Luxury® experience only for adults and 16+ years guests, part of ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator recognized for its Handcrafted Hospitality® and Addictive Service® concepts, has announced that its restaurant-bar "La Cantina" was awarded the Distintivo T, a Mexican certification that promotes preserving the cultural heritage the Tequila represents to the world.

The non-governmental organizations in Mexico, Tequila Regulatory Council, and the Tequila Industry Chamber created the “Distintivo T” (Distinctive T certification) with the aim of increasing the quality of the services provided by hotels, restaurants, bars, distribution and consumption centers, among others, regarding the Tequila, through the professionalization of their workforce, guaranteeing the consumer a reliable service.

"Knowing how to appreciate the Tequila—Mexican liquor par excellence—is, without a doubt, part of the art of being Mexican. Hence, receiving the Distintivo T is a genuine honor because, to achieve it beyond complying with the regulations, our co-workers have successfully completed the certification training which allows them to guide the guest to appreciate the quality and taste characteristics, as well as to promote the history and culture of the most recognized Mexican distillate in the world," said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

As part of the information our professional team share with guests, there is relevant information related to Tequila’s denomination of origin, its classification according to the time the distillate rests in barrels, and the difference between other distillates, to mention a few.

Furthermore, guest staying at ATELIER Playa Mujeres can visit the restaurant-bar "La Cantina" in order to get to know more than 200 different brands of Tequilas and experience the "Tequila Tasting" through which they discover the purity and balance of this liquor together with an exquisite pairing that highlights its elegant flavor, enticing the senses in an atmosphere surrounded by the luxury and exclusivity of ATELIER Playa Mujeres.

It is worth mentioning that ATELIER Playa Mujeres is the first luxury all-inclusive resort in Cancun within its category to obtain this distinction.

