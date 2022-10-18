Submit Release
American-Forged Cutlery Enters Japan With Steelport Knife Co.’s First International Retail Expansion

STEELPORT knive 8" Chef Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 4" Paring Knife, 10" Bread Knife, and 10" Slicing Knife

STEELPORT Knife Co. announces their first entry into international retail markets, launching a milestone partnership with a premium cutlery retailer in Japan, as well as several retailers and direct distribution to Canada.

STEELPORT Drives Global Interest in Premium American-Made Kitchen Knives

This is an unprecedented milestone and a sign of exceptional quality for an American-made blade to be sold alongside premium Japanese blades in Japan.”
— Masao Kumori, Regional Market Manager of Japan Oregon Relations
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., makers of American-forged carbon steel kitchen knives handcrafted in Portland, Oregon using all US-sourced materials, announce their first entry into international retail markets, launching a milestone partnership with a premium cutlery retailer in Japan, as well as several retailers and direct distribution to Canada.

“Considering Japan’s deep pride and broadly applauded knifemaking tradition, a knife retailer in Japan carrying an American-made culinary knife for the first time is monumental recognition of STEELPORT’s exceptional quality, and a vote of confidence for American craftsmanship in knifemaking,” said Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO of STEELPORT Knife Co. “This decision by Japanese retailers was not taken lightly and required a year of comprehensive testing of our STEELPORT 8” Chef Knife. Similar to a wine shop in the Champagne region choosing to sell an Oregon sparkling wine, we know the highest performance standards had to be confidently confirmed before sharing with their discerning customers.”

「これは前例のないマイルストーンであり、アメリカ製のブレードが日本で高級な日本のブレードと並んで販売されることは、並外れた品質の証です」["This is an unprecedented milestone and a sign of exceptional quality for an American-made blade to be sold alongside premium Japanese blades in Japan."] said Masao Kumori, Regional Market Manager of Japan Oregon Relations.

The first retailer in Japan to carry STEELPORT knives will be Munemasa Cutlery Co., a Japanese Cutlery Pro store in Tokyo.

STEELPORT is the only broadly available American-forged cutlery brand. Since launching in spring of 2021, STEELPORT has rapidly grown its availability in the US, currently sold in more than 60 retail locations across 20 states, as well as through major national retailer Sur La Table. Expanding north to Canadian retailers is a natural next step in STEELPORT’s mission of growing awareness and accessibility of premium American-forged cutlery.

In Canada, STEELPORT knives can now be found at Ai & Om Knives in Vancouver, BC, Tosho Knife Arts in Toronto, Ontario, and Williams Food Equipment in Windsor, Ontario, with more to come. STEELPORT has also rolled out a Canada-facing version of its website so Canadian customers can have the option of placing orders directly: www.steelportknife.ca

As global interest in premium American-forged cutlery grows, STEELPORT will continue to expand to new international markets in 2023 and beyond.

The STEELPORT Knife Co. full lineup of award-winning American-forged carbon steel cutlery includes the 4” Paring Knife, 6" Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife (named “The Best US-Made Chef Knife” by Gear Patrol), 10” Slicing Knife, and 10” Bread Knife for a total of 5 essential kitchen knives, plus select accessories.

About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.

Frances Dyer
STEELPORT Knife Co.
+1 425-218-8891
frances@steelportknife.com
