YouAppi on AppsFlyer’s Performance Index 15 for Remarketing
YouAppi’s Focus on Global Growth in New Markets in and around Gaming and eCommerce Boosted Company Success in 2022SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi, a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands, was named one of AppsFlyer’s top Mobile Remarketing Companies across multiple categories in AppsFlyer’s latest bi-annual Performance Index.
This marked the 15th edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index, which covered the first half of 2022 — a period they described as, “unprecedented…in the app marketing space.”
This is YouAppi’s fourth time in the index for Remarketing. YouAppi received multiple high quality rankings, including debuting at #4 in APAC Gaming, APAC All Categories, Global All Categories and Global Non-Gaming. YouAppi also ranked among the top 10 in North America Gaming and All Categories.
“Between the continued fall-out from IDFA, the coming economic compression and navigating a post-Covid rebound, mobile marketers now face multiple, serious challenges, ” says Moshe Vaknin, CEO and Founder of YouAppi. “Despite those challenges we’ve continued our run of strong growth since the pandemic began. I am honored that YouAppi is once again a part of the Index. It is a real testament to our team’s dedication and to their ability to adapt and persevere under less than ideal conditions.”
AppsFlyer’s Performance Index, a prestigious industry benchmark, helps recognize the industry leaders within mobile advertising. The 2022 Edition Index analyzed a total of over 500 media sources, 27 billion installs, and over 19,000 apps from January to June 2022. From this, the SKAN Index covered 450 million postbacks from over 2,400 apps and 45 media sources. Past honorees have included Meta, Google, Twitter, and TikTok.
YouAppi has continued to increase its efforts in gaming and non-gaming categories through growth and scale in app remarketing. The company’s continued success has also been driven by its work with eCommerce apps where YouAppi’s technology has been optimized with the platform’s branding performance campaigns to help realize customer marketing goals.
“The Index only affirms our evolving programmatic and performance branding strategies that we’ve been building on to cope with the increasing macro-uncertainties in the mobile space,” notes Nancy Roberts, CMO and Managing Director of North America. “We anticipate more of the same as we close out 2022. ”
ABOUT YOUAPPI
YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. From programmatic user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC, and the US. YouAppi is ranked a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2021 index, 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. To learn more, visit www.youappi.com.
