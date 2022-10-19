Fusion Marketing Donates Flags to Eastpointe Community Garden

An image of the flag designed and donated to the Eastpointe Community Garden by Fusion Marketing Raised garden beds at the Eastpointe Community Garden provide fresh food for the local community Shay and John Hofmann, from Fusion Marketing, along with Katie Donnelly and Bill Randazzo enjoying their volunteer time at the Eastpointe Community Garden.

Fusion Marketing installs flagpole and new flags at Eastpointe Community Garden.

EASTPOINTE, MICHIGAN, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on 9 Mile Rd near Gratiot in Eastpointe, MI, the Eastpointe Community Garden comprises local residents and business owners working on expanding urban gardening, feeding those in need, and educating the public on the importance of sustainability.

Fusion Marketing Loves to Give Back to Their Community

For Fusion Marketing, giving back to the community is a top priority. That's why they were more than happy to install a donated flagpole and design and donate two community garden flags to the Eastpointe Community Garden. The Fusion Marketing team has been involved with the garden since its inception. They're proud to continue their support by donating the flags and continuing to volunteer their time and resources. Fusion hopes the flags can bring joy to the gardeners and help promote healthy eating and a sense of community and equality in the city.

"The garden is a great way to get people involved in their community and learn about where their food comes from," says Shay, one of the owners of Fusion Marketing. "We're happy to support such a great cause!"

The Eastpointe Community Garden Has a Mission, and They're Proud to Share It

The amazing people involved with this project wanted to bring urban gardening to Eastpointe to:

○promote community spirit

○beautify the city

○strengthen the reputation of Eastpointe

○add value to the city

○teach future generations about gardening and self-sustainability

The Eastpointe Community Garden isn't just a garden in the city; it's a source of nourishment for local food banks and the senior complexes that house the community's elderly. The fruits (and vegetables) of its labors quite literally go to those who need it most in the city. This year, the garden committee plans to add 13-15 raised garden beds to grow even more food and double the 250 lbs donated last year.

Fusion Marketing Stands Behind Local Non-Profit Organizations

Fusion Marketing is no stranger to giving back. In addition to their work with community gardens, they love to stay involved with local non-profit organizations. Fusions owner, John Hofmann, stated: "Whether designing a logo for a new non-profit or helping out with a fundraiser in our community, we love getting our hands dirty for a good cause!"

Fusion Marketing has a long history of supporting local non-profit organizations focusing on humanitarianism, food security, sustainability, and environmentalism. Fusion's team has been proud to have been involved with Urban Seed's Eastpointe Community Garden since its inception.

Fusion Marketing is a full-service marketing, advertising, and print company located in Eastpointe, MI. They specialize in working with small businesses and non-profit organizations to help them reach their marketing and branding goals. They offer a wide range of services, from graphic design and web development to print collateral and social media management. Contact Fusion Marketing to learn more about how they can help you grow your business.