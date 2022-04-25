Fusion Marketing

Expertise.com Scored 125 Web Developers in Detroit. Fusion Made the Top 21!

EASTPOINTE, MICHIGAN, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expertise.com is a company that finds and reviews the top service professionals in over 200 industries across the U.S. They scored 125 web developers in Detroit to rank them and find the best of the best.

Fusion Marketing is proud to announce that we have been named one of the top 21 Detroit web developers in 2022 by Expertise!

As a creative marketing agency based in suburban Detroit, at Fusion, we offer a range of services for startups, small businesses, enterprise companies, and everything in between.

We’re a one-stop-shop for all marketing needs. Be it branding, graphic design, web development, or printed materials; we do it all! We work with clients to maximize results from traditional marketing, social media, SEO, email campaigns, and website design. We use our resources to develop the right campaign for any brand with our all-inclusive strategy! This involves harnessing AI (artificial intelligence) and automation and cooperation with other organizations in other sectors.

This award is a huge accomplishment for us. It puts us in great company with some of the best developers in the area for another year! We want to thank Expertise for this honor. We want to thank our clients who have put their trust in us to create unique websites, social media strategies, and printed marketing materials.

We’re looking forward to continuing to provide our clients with the high-quality work that they expect from us, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us!

Thanks again to everyone who has supported us along the way!