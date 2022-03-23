The Hot Rod Shop of Troy, MI, takes home four first-place trophies from Autorama 2022

1970 Chevy Nova The Hot Rod Shop Staff at Detroit Autorama 2022 Fusion Marketing

Jamie Webster from the Hot Rod Shop in Troy Michigan won first place in four categories at Autorama 2022!

TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit's Cobo/TCF Center was filled with the sights and sounds of hot rods and custom cars this past weekend as Autorama returned for its 69th year. Dozens of vendors, builders, and car clubs were on hand to show off their latest creations, and The Hot Rod Shop of Troy, MI was among them.

The Hot Rod Shop entered five cars into the competition and came away with four first-place trophies! The team is excited to bring home these awards and continue building excellent vehicles for their customers.

When asked if there was anyone else who helped to contribute to these wins for The Hot Rod Shop, the owner, Jamie, said, "I would like to thank my family, my customers, My crew Brendan, Drew, Henry, and Ryan, Fusion Marketing for all of our display materials, and lastly, everyone who came out to support us over the weekend!"

Autorama is a prestigious car show known for its tough competition. So it's a great honor for The Hot Rod Shop to have won in four out of five categories.

The entries included:

Contemporary Custom 2020-Current

Will Baker's Black 2020 Dodge Charger Scatpack won first place in the Contemporary Custom 2020-Current category with upgrades including an Air suspension from AirLift Performance and a Supercharger from Procharger.

Lowrider Custom

Fahad Qureshi's Blue 1963 Chevy Impala received first place in the Lowrider Custom category after getting upgrades including a Custom air suspension, Holley Sniper EFI, and a 700r4 Transmission.

Conservative Sports 2006-2019

Adam Kazarian's Grey 2017 Chevy Corvette ZO6 received Doug electrical cutouts and a Supercharger from Procharger, leading to a first-place win in Autorama's Conservative Sports 2006-2019 category.

Conservative Pick-Up 2000-2019

Bryan Villareal's Blue 2016 GMC Sierra had a Custom suspension to lay the truck out on 28's. The Hot Rod Shop also added a raised bed floor which they then lined and coated to contribute to their first-place win in the Conservative Pick-Up category.

Conservative Hardtop 1970

Larry Beers entered his Red 1970 Chevy Nova into the Conservative Hardtop 1970 category after installing an American Auto Wire harness, vintage air heat and ac units, a RideTech tubular suspension with coilovers, a Dakota Digital dash, a Blueprint LS engine, and swapping the transmission. Although this entry didn't win, it was still a great car to see at the show.

This year, the Hot Rod Shop of Troy, MI, had a great showing at Autorama, taking home four first-place trophies. The HRS team is excited to bring home this year's awards and plans to use them as motivation to keep raising the bar for their customers.

With an 80% win ratio this year, The Hot Rod Shop has proven that the harder you work, the bigger the reward!