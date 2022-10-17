AMO, Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce Respond to Carjacking Spree in Chicago

CHICAGO — Air and Marine Operations(AMO) worked with multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement partners within The Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force to disrupt carjacking operations in Chicago. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 19, operations involving AMO and partners led to the felony arrests of 66 people, recovery of 114 stolen vehicles, 13 carjacked vehicles, and 25 firearms.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.

The Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force began operations in March 2021, and consists of Chicago Police, CBP Air and Marine Operations, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, as well as multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations who are dedicated to investigating vehicle hijacking incidents in Chicago.

“All participating agencies of the Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force each bring specialized expertise and capabilities to this joint mission to keep people safe,” said Marc Sledge, Director of Great Lakes Air and Marine Operations. “We are stronger when we work together to preserve the safety of our communities. Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch crews remain dedicated to this essential cooperation.”

On Sept. 13, law enforcement officers conducted two felony arrests and recovered three stolen vehicles. That same night, a Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch H125 crew responded to reports of a black Dodge Charger fleeing from an area where a 12-year-old had been shot in Chicago’s west side. The aircrew conducted a search and located the possible matching vehicle. AMO agents guided ground units to the location of the suspect vehicle where they stopped and arrested three people, two of whom were later charged with attempted murder.

In Fiscal Year 2021, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,119 arrests and 122,035 apprehensions of undocumented individuals as well as the seizure or disruption of 324,772 pounds of cocaine, 779,725 pounds of marijuana, 18,548 pounds of methamphetamine, 900 weapons and $73.3 million.

