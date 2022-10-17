Border Patrol Agents Honor the Life of Service Mount Partner

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector honored the life of Horse Patrol Partner, Jayce, with a memorial on Oct.14.

Jayce was a mustang who was procured from the Hutchison, Kansas, Correctional Facility at the age of two years old. He was assigned to the Carrizo Springs Horse Patrol Unit and immediately distinguished himself as a leader and trusted partner. He was remembered for his bravery and leadership that accounted for thousands of apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector area of operations during his more than 11 years of service (Mar. 24, 2011-Sept. 12, 2022). In memory of Jayce’s ultimate sacrifice, a few select items unique to the Del Rio Sector along with a portion of his remains will be donated to the U.S. Border Patrol Museum located in El Paso, Texas. Jayce was the first recorded line of duty death for a service mount in Border Patrol history.

“Jayce was a great horse and a great partner, he will be missed,” said Border Patrol Agent Wrangler Christian Rivera.

