69th Macau Grand Prix set for November 17 to 20

MACAU, October 17 - Guia Circuit to host seven races during Macao's annual international motorsport event

The 69th Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 17 to 20. The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) held a press conference today (October 17) in the Conference Hall of the Macao Science Center to announce details of the races and event information.

This year's Grand Prix will comprise a total of seven races, the naming rights of six of which will be sponsored by six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises in Macao.

The Macau Grand Prix is ​​an important sports tourism brand project for the Macao SAR. The staging of the Grand Prix amply demonstrates that Macao is both a vibrant and a safe city to visit. The broader impact of organizing the Grand Prix can assist different business sectors to accelerate economic recovery.

At the same time, by broadcasting the Grand Prix races to other countries and regions in the Mainland and overseas, a positive image of Macao will be disseminated around the world.

The MGPOC Announces Races and Event Sponsors

At the press conference, the MGPOC introduced the race line-up for this year’s edition. Seven races will be held, including the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 54th Edition.

Six major integrated tourism and leisure companies will support the event through race title sponsorships, namely: Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix; Galaxy Entertainment Macau GT Cup; Wynn Macau Guia Race; MGM Macau Touring Car Cup; Melco Greater Bay Area GT Cup; and SJM Macau Roadsport Challenge. In addition, Macau Industrial Ltd. is the designated beverage sponsor of this year's Grand Prix.

Guests attending the press conference included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and Coordinator of the MGPOC; Mr. Lo Keng Chio, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Mr. Chong Coc Veng, President of the Automobile General Association Macao-China and Coordinator of the of the MGPOC Sporting Subcommittee; Mr. Allen Lau Cho Un and Ms. Christine Lam Lin Kio, Deputy Coordinators of MGPOC; Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Linda Chen, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau Limited; Ms. Pansy Ho, Co-Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; and members of Sports Committee .

Special Ticket Discounts

Tickets for this year’s Macau Grand Prix will go on sale from October 18. Ticket prices remain unchanged. Tickets for November 17 and 18 are MOP 50, while prices for November 19 and 20 range from MOP 400 to MOP 1,000, depending on the stand. To enable both residents and visitors to enjoy the races for a more favorable price, special ticket discounts will again be available. Purchasers of two or more tickets for the same stand on the same day on November 19 or November 20, can enjoy a 30% discount; while holders of valid Macao student ID cards can purchase student discount tickets for MOP 100. Each student is limited to one discounted ticket per day, while stocks last.

In order to enable the public and racing fans to purchase tickets for the event, the MGPOC has set up a total of 17 sales points in Macao, Hong Kong and the Mainland, as well as online, telephone, email and mobile app sales channels. Tickets may also be purchased on-site during the event.

Diverse Activities Create a Lively Atmosphere

In addition to arranging exciting races for fans, the MGPOC will also organize a number of events surrounding the event in the next few weeks. The relevant activities will be carried out in accordance with the current epidemic prevention measures of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government to ensure that participants remain safe.

The Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival will be held at Tap Seac Square from November 5 to 6. Onsite, a simulation of the Guia Circuit and a mini race track will be created, where children will be able to experience various types of jobs and positions within the Grand Prix, gaining knowledge in a fun and interesting way.

In order to comply with epidemic prevention protocols, entry to the family carnival will be via initial registration followed by the drawing of lots to enter the venue in different times. Those interested in visiting can register online from 10:00 am on October 24, to 6:00 pm on October 29. Lots will be drawn in November and successful registrants will receive an SMS notification from November 1 to 2.

The 69th Macau Grand Prix Car Show will be held at Tap Seac Square from November 12 to 13, allowing residents and visitors to see the race cars competing in the forthcoming Grand Prix up close. The Macau Grand Prix opening ceremony will also be held at the same time at 3pm on November 12. In addition to the cars on display, there will be a sales booth for cultural and creative products with the theme of Grand Prix racing.

In addition to watching the Grand Prix on site, the event will again be broadcast live or delayed by a variety of different TV stations and broadcasting organizations covering Macao, the Mainland and various countries and regions around the world.

The event will also be celebrated throughout the community, with the Grand Prix again shown on large screens in various parts of the city. A Grand Prix-themed creative art activity exhibition will be held at the IAM Gallery from October 24 to November 20, allowing residents and visitors to understand and experience the history and culture of Macau Grand Prix from multiple perspectives. In addition, in order to further promote racing culture, the 69th Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition will be held to encourage Macao residents to participate in racing activities in various ways.

Strict epidemic prevention measures taken in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic

In order to ensure that the Grand Prix is held under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The MGPOC will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in a timely manner in accordance with the relevant guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

For details of the event, please visit the official website of the Macau Grand Prix www.macau.grandprix.gov.moor download the relevant mobile application. You can also follow the Macau Grand Prix's Facebook page, WeChat and Weibo.