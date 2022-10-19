BTP Automation Partners with El Sol Travel on Hotel Sourcing Innovation
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC PartnershipsLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Travel Management Company (TMC) El Sol Travel, based out of Tempe, AZ.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend performance visibility and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, El Sol Travel can offer their customers a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
Each year corporations engage in the travel procurement process, negotiating rates, room-night commitments, and various other terms with preferred hotels and hotel chains to implement a companywide hotel program. A hotel program typically remains static until the next annual procurement cycle, regardless of local market conditions, with little to no data visibility for the travel manager or TMC.
"Having a partnership with BTP Automation is critical to our business. Our customers are always looking for great new technology, and this is a perfect fit.,” said Leslie Bramlett, CEO of El Sol Travel.
"We are excited to add El Sol Travel to our TMC Partnership Community. Business travel is back, and our unique relationship with El Sol is helping their customers ensure they have greater visibility into their hotel spending at a time when managing hotel costs are top of mind for everyone.," said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information about BTP Automation, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
About El Sol Travel
El Sol Travel, owned and operated by Leslie Bramlett, is a Women Owned Small Business headquartered in Tempe, AZ, with offices in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, and Maryland. Founded in 1986, it is Arizona's largest independently owned Travel Management Company servicing Corporate, Government, and Leisure customers nationwide.
For more information about El Sol Travel, visit:
https://elsoltravel.net/
