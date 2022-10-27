Michigan State Police K9 Volunteers to Help Save Police and Military Working Dogs
Belgian Malinois K9 Officer Jameson volunteered by his handler, helps develop life-saving treatments for injured Police and Military Working Dogs
This Canine Medical Simulator will lead to improved treatment plans for injured working K9s and save lives. This groundbreaking research will also influence veterinary medicine for companion animals.”CHELSEA, MICHGAN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jameson, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois Officer with the Michigan State Police Canine unit, under the direction of Canine Commander Sgt Dave Yount, volunteered to undergo a full-body CT scan (computerized tomography) to collect critical data to improve veterinary treatment of ballistic injuries suffered by Canine Working Dogs. The CT scan was performed by Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and donated to Modl3d, the company working on innovative solutions to save military and police K9s injured in the line of duty. Drs. Jody Lawver, DVM DACVR (Dept of Large Animal Sciences) and Maureen Spinner, DVM DACVS-SA (Department of Small Animal Sciences) donated their time to obtain excellent CT images during a routine procedure.
Richard Doerer, founder of Modl3d, Dr. Janice Baker and Dr. Ioana Sonea are leading this groundbreaking research effort to develop a realistic canine simulator to train military canine handlers, veterinarians and Police K9 personnel on the resuscitation and treatment of military and police working dogs suffering from ballistic injuries.
“This Canine Medical Simulator will lead to improved treatment plans for injured working K9s and save lives” said Richard Doerer, founder of Modl3d. “This groundbreaking research will also influence veterinary medicine for companion animals allowing veterinarians hands-on practice on the simulator prior to complex surgical procedures.”
Using CT and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) imaging to create realistic 3D printed models to thoroughly detail medical conditions, Modl3d works with veterinarians and veterinary researchers to develop medical simulators to allow for the repeated practice of surgical procedures and for education purposes.
About the Canine Medical Simulator Team:
Dr. Janice Baker DVM, MS, DACVPM, President of the Veterinary Tactical Group in Vass, NC, the leading K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Company in the US, is leading the efforts within the military and law enforcement K9 units.
Dr. Ioana Sonea DVM, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigation at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, is assisting with the anatomical development of the 3D printed canine medical simulator.
Modl3d: Founded in 2020 by Richard Doerer, Modl3d, LLC is a groundbreaking medical technology company specializing in 3D printing and medical imagery for veterinary practices and education. Modl3d is leading the engineering and 3D development for the Canine Medical Simulator.
