At the Supreme Court’s Wednesday conference, a double one, actions of note included: Retail lease, Sentencing harmlessness, Gang enhancements, ICWA grant-and-holds, Nunc pro tunc juvenile commitment, Mentally disabled parents, Undercover jail conversations, Parole denial, PAGA constitutionality, Possible habeas relief, Expedited habeas relief, Criminal case grant-and-holds, and Strong and Lewis actions.
You just read:
Supreme Court will resolve conflict about co-tenancy leasing requirements (and about punctuation?)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.