Secretary Merrill Recognizes Representative Alan Baker

October 17, 2022 - MONTGOMERY – Secretary of State John H. Merrill is excited to announce the date of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) award ceremony that will be held in honor of State Representative Alan Baker. This award is given by Secretaries of States across the nation to honor individuals, groups or organizations with an established record of promoting the goals of NASS, including those with a dedication to serve admirably in state government. Representative Baker is an obvious candidate for this award.

Among his many accomplishments, Representative Baker was elected in 2006 to serve in the House of Representatives, where he provides active and accessible legislative services to District 66 and participates in numerous committee assignments, such as the Local Legislation Committee and the Joint Legislative Advisory Committee on Economic Incentives as the Chairman and the Technology and Research Committee, Ways and Means Education Committee, and the Baldwin County Legislation Committee as a member.

“I am extraordinarily appreciative to Chairman Baker for his service and contributions to District 66 and the great State of Alabama for his sixteen years of service in the House of Representatives.”

What: NASS Medallion Award Ceremony for Representative Alan Baker

When: October 31, 2022 at 3:30PM

Where: Escambia County Courthouse, 314 Belleville Ave., Brewton, AL

