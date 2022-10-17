Concrete Repairs Scheduled for Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete repairs are scheduled on Interstate 90 between Exits 400 and 402 in Sioux Falls beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The concrete repairs will take place in both the westbound and eastbound directions.

The closure will reduce traffic down to one lane while the contractor completes the concrete repairs. Work is expected to take up to three weeks.

Motorists should be aware that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and to 65 mph when workers are not present in this work zone.

