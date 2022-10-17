Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,823 in the last 365 days.

Concrete Repairs Scheduled for Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Contact: Spencer Thompson, Project Technician, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete repairs are scheduled on Interstate 90 between Exits 400 and 402 in Sioux Falls beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The concrete repairs will take place in both the westbound and eastbound directions.

The closure will reduce traffic down to one lane while the contractor completes the concrete repairs. Work is expected to take up to three weeks.

Motorists should be aware that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and to 65 mph when workers are not present in this work zone.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Concrete Repairs Scheduled for Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.