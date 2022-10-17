Alacrinet Consulting Services Announces Partnership with Pentera to Strengthen Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation Offerings
Alacrinet Consulting Services, a specialty cybersecurity consulting company, announced a partnership with Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation.
Clients have expressed interest in new cybersecurity solutions, asking us to introduce them to vetted cybersecurity startups and emerging technologies with innovative offerings we can stand behind.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alacrinet Consulting Services, Inc., a specialty IT security consulting company, today announced a partnership with Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation. Pentera’s platform offers unique capabilities to strengthen Alacrinet’s cybersecurity services.
— Mike Pena
Maintaining a customer-focused approach, Alacrinet works closely with clients to identify cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. The company provides customers with a range of managed security services, cyber risk services, protecting and managing firewalls, endpoints, and managed security information and event management (SIEM).
“What distinguishes Alacrinet from other MSSPs is their mission to identify emerging cybersecurity companies, vet those technologies, and present them to early adopter customers within their book of business.” Alacrinet’s Vice President of Cyber Risk Services Mike Pena explains, “About 15% of our clients have expressed interest in new cybersecurity solutions, asking us to introduce them to vetted cybersecurity startups and emerging technologies with innovative offerings we can stand behind. It’s a call-to-action we take seriously, and after doing our research, Pentera became a prime target for a partnership opportunity. Thus far, our clients have responded extremely well to Pentera.”
Alacrinet has developed a unique method of running a pentest and detecting security gaps in the client’s cyber security controls. The partnership with Pentera upgrades Alacrinet’s portfolio, offering an automated, continuous security validation solution to enhance security readiness and reduce exposure.
Pentera’s Automated Security Validation platform combines External and Internal Attack Surface Management (EASM) and penetration testing into a single platform. The solution emulates the entire cyberattack kill chain, from external-facing assets all the way to the core of the enterprise. Pentera’s platform identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on potential business impact and provides security teams with a clear roadmap for remediation.
Hector Monsegur, a former blackhat hackivist and now Senior Director of Research at Alacrinet believes Pentera is a gamechanger for MSSPs. “As someone who manages internal penetration tests and red team engagements on a daily basis, it was fascinating to see Pentera offer a broad range of configuration options. The platform helps my department scale pentests while delivering quality reporting. It’s a win-win.”
“Today, companies of all sizes are struggling to protect their sensitive data across an ever-expanding threat surface,” said Brian Bouchard, President and CEO of Alacrinet. “Security validation is a key component towards ensuring that existing security controls are actually delivering on their promises. Our partnership with Pentera will enable us to provide customers with continuous security validation, and dramatically improve their security posture.”
“We’re excited to partner with Alacrinet to upgrade their pentesting services,” said Patrick Guay, SVP Sales, Americas at Pentera. “The addition of our Automated Security Validation platform will complement Alacrinet’s already impressive offerings as an MSSP and will help ensure that their customers can remain confident in their overall security.”
About Alacrinet Consulting Services
Alacrinet is a specialty IT cybersecurity consulting company that provides a wide range of cybersecurity solutions, cybersecurity staffing, and managed services including Cyber Risk Services.
About Pentera
Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io
