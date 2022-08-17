Alacrinet Offers Top-notch Cybersecurity Solutions to Protect Clients from Potential Attacks
Alacrinet’s cybersecurity solutions have been designed with clients’ preparedness for cyberattacks in mind, providing the best penetration testing capabilities.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alacrinet, a cybersecurity solution provider dedicated to providing advanced solutions that detect, protect, and remediate attacks. Beyond products themselves, Alacrinet also delivers the services to show customers how to use them in the best practices based on industry guidelines, norms, and standards.
Alacrinet has a variety of offerings that are primarily focused on the compliance needs of its customers. The company meticulously assesses the client network infrastructure and integrates robust cybersecurity software with state-of-the-art functionalities like behavioral detection and automatic response. This facilitates continuous monitoring of the network, enabling automatic detection of anomalies in endpoint devices.
“Our client base is comprised mostly of the Fortune 1000, and they face unique cybersecurity concerns. Within our portfolio, there is a subset of early adopters, about 15%, who are consistently searching for innovative solutions, even if unproven in the marketplace. These CIOs and CISOs are regularly asking about new technologies and research in cybersecurity. Listening to our clients put us on the path of investing in offensive cybersecurity research and seeking innovative startups in the space to partner with,” says Bouchard.
Alacrinet’s journey to becoming today’s go-to cybersecurity implementation partner started very differently. The company was initially founded by four former IBM employees as a digitalization solution provider helping organizations maintain business continuity after the collapse of the dot com bubble. Alacrinet’s subsequent reseller partnership with IBM enabled it to expand its client base across Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and Fortune 1000 companies. As it continued ushering businesses into the future through digitalization, Alacrinet’s shift to cybersecurity occurred when a fast-food chain brand sought its help in remediating a security breach in the point-of-sale (POS) system.
Since its inception, Alacrinet has been instrumental in supporting businesses seeking cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and startups looking for companies interested in testing novel solutions. The company has created significant value in the marketplace for its quality and customer service and has become a preferred name among clients looking for innovative solutions.
About Alacrinet
Alacrinet is a company focused on enhancing the overall security posture of its clientele. The company offers a variety of services to its customers, helping them secure themselves optimally from preventing breaches to attacks and malicious hacks. Alacrinet enables companies to secure their entire endpoint landscape and protect the business network from outside threats by identifying vulnerabilities and proactively securing the environment.
