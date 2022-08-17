Alacrinet Consulting Services Launches Top-Notch Cybersecurity Service for Businesses
Alacrinet is a full-service IT security firm helping businesses all of sizes secure and protect their IT systems and sensitive information from cyberattacks.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alacrinet Consulting Services, an IT security consulting company, recently launched a range of cybersecurity services to help businesses stay cyber-protected and compliant with the latest regulatory requirements. The company takes a customer-focused approach and works closely with clients to identify vulnerabilities in their cyber security and identify potential threats.
The services provided by Alacrinet use multiple cybersecurity tools. To detect vulnerabilities in the client’s cyber security, the company uses a penetration test, which identifies gaps that a hacker or rogue employee could exploit to gather and compromise sensitive data. It developed its own unique way of running a pentest that involves taking a Gray Box approach, as opposed to using traditional Black Box and White Box tactics. This approach combines elements of both Black Box and White Box tactics to give the most comprehensive and thorough pentesting that goes beyond scripts and automation. It enables the company to give clients a thorough analysis with automated scans to test the strength of their credentials and manual testing by an expert.
For businesses that need monitoring and management of security devices and systems, Alacrinet provides managed security service provider (MSSP) services that protects and manages their firewalls, endpoints, and security information and event management (SIEM). The company’s MSSP is unique in that it is more than automation and low cost, but involves providing clients with people with the right technical skills to answer any questions related to IT, and work closely with their team. This adds incredible value to the service and contributes to the company's goal of building positive and long-term relationships with clients.
Speaking about their relationship with the clients, the company’s president and CEO Brian Bouchard said, “We’re dedicated to people and strive to build positive, long-term relationships - both internally and with clients. We’re an agile company with a team atmosphere and ‘get it done’ mentality to do what’s needed for our clients.” Alacrinet not only helps businesses plan, implement, and manage a complete security approach but also provides cybersecurity staffing capability. “We have recruiters, and the perfect cybersecurity expertise that we offer to customers on a full-time basis or on a contract basis,” continued Brian.
In addition to performing PCI and CMMC compliance tests, Alacrinet also assembles great technology to create and integrate customized solutions for clients. It does this by making key IT solutions such as cloud, analytics, mobile, social and portal work together with security tools clients have invested in. The company also provides professional skill development service in areas such as development (front end, server side, and mobile), administration, project management, and UX & UI design.
About Alacrinet Consulting Services: Alacrinet Consulting Services is an IT security consulting company that provides a wide range of cyber security solutions and services.
