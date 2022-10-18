CompanionLink Solves Error 400 invalid_request for Google Calendar Sync with Outlook
Google's change impacts PC Software products to OAuth 2.0 workflows. CompanionLink offers an affordable app to sync Outlook Contacts and Calendar with GooglePORTLAND, OR, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink offers discounted upgrade pricing for anyone using a Google Calendar Sync system that Google has blocked. Recently Google pushed OAuth requirements blocking legacy PC Apps with the message: Authorization Error – Error 400: Invalid_Request. PC-based products use Google Oauth to synchronize Google Calendar and Gmail Contacts from PC Outlook are affected by this change. Many people use this type of sync tool for their business Contacts to move from Outlook to their Android and iPhone. CompanionLink's current releases are fully compliant with the new process. For most CompanionLink customers, this update is free. But for people who use other products, CompanionLink is offering a special discount to convert to CompanionLink's Sync App.
"CompanionLink is proud to be a Google Sync App that was previously prepared for this new OAuth Policy," says Mary Lyons, marketing director. "CompanionLink is ready to help customers who may have non-working Apps to easily adapt to Google's new authentication process with free or discounted upgrades."
Google is now blocking apps that do not comply with Google's security policies that were announced several months ago. The Google OAuth framework powers the sign-in and authorization routines for PC and Mac apps, which have evolved to keep consumers safer online. Google is discontinuing support for legacy flows and has mandated that developers utilize techniques that provide higher levels of safety, thus the current warning. For instance, an OAuth token is generated on the "This App desire to access" screen, which shows tools for Contacts and Calendar for Outlook Sync.
Users with out-of-date software, users who have a new Google account, who have just changed their Google password, or who have just recently reinstalled CompanionLink may get the Error 400: invalid_request pop-up. The Manual OAuth Process link is the fastest solution. Users may do this to obtain an OAuth Token without having to update software.
The required version is CompanionLink v9 (build 9070) or CompanionLink v10 (build 10014 or above). Users might need to sign into their Google Account again using CompanionLink after upgrading. If CompanionLink and Google are already in sync, nothing will need to change until the OAuth token is changed. A free update is available to everyone who has CompanionLink version 9 or a later version.
While CompanionLink has been ready for the OAuth change, other sync vendors may have old products that require a new purchase. CompanionLink offers a competitive update for a $30 savings on our Google and Outlook sync solution. Anyone who has a competitor's product is qualified for this discount.
CompanionLink for Google is a $69.95 one-time purchase, or $14.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. If you have used a competitive product, we offer an upgrade for $49.95 one-time perpetual license. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/google/outlook/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.
CompanionLink products are also available with an optional $69 RunStart one-time setup or a $149 yearly Premium Support package. Both services allow a technician to remotely log into the user's computer and configure it to their specifications. CompanionLink is simple to set up and use. In less than an hour, a typical setup and import of 5000 contacts and a five-user calendar may be completed.
About CompanionLink Software
CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software and services. They also develop a business-class CRM app called DejaOffice® for Windows, Android™, iPhone®, and iPad® devices. For 35 years, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit www.companionlink.com and www.dejaoffice.com.
Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
(503)243-3400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
CompanionLink for Google - Simple and Affordable Google Outlook Sync