SRM/SRP Train the Trainer Workshop in Norfolk

SRPSRM Full Day Workshop 2022

Standard Response Protocol and Standard Reunification Method are used for crisis response and post-crisis reunification. This full day Train the Trainer Workshop introduces the history, concepts and functionality of these programs and how to train the programs internally. The iloveuguys Foundation is providing this training.

