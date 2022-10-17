Fairfield County Connecticut Area Residential Audio/ Video Company Presents October Sale on KEF LS50 Meta Speakers
Special Offer on High-End Audio Equipment for the Discerning Homeowner and Audiophile.NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hometronics Lifestyles, a Connecticut residential audio video, and home technology company is proud to offer a sale on high end speakers for homeowners out there who are obsessed with finding the absolute best sound from the highest quality speakers on the market.
Between now and the end of October, Hometronics Lifestyles is offering a pair of these high end stand mountable speakers for just $1,299.99 as opposed to the normal retail $1,600 per pair.
"The KEF LS50 Meta speakers are both very special and a rare breed of speaker!" Says Jim Sweeney, Owner of Hometronics Lifestyles. "Residential speaker technology is constantly changing and evolving. But the LS50's have remained virtually unchanged since their release in 2012. Though they did do some upgrading in 2021.
Nine years is a long time to keep something virtually unchanged by any industry's standards. This fact was made possible by a combination of several factors- sound quality being the top factor. This is achieved thanks to KEF's use of magnesium and aluminum speaker materials plus KEF’s Uni-Q design.
While the sound is certainly number one and the standout on these speakers, the build quality is also something to speak to. The curved front panel made of polyester resin combined with glass fibre and calcium carbonate provides a high-quality mating surface for the speaker while the heavily braced and carefully dampened MDF back and sides help to quell resonances.
All of this comes together to create a cohesive unit that is visually appealing, easy to incorporate into any room, and sounds amazing!
Hometronics Lifestyles is one of only a handful of authorized KEF dealers in the Northeast. "We couldn't be happier about being partnered up with KEF." Says Jim. "they make fantastic products and our customers absolutely love them when installed, the sound is like nothing else."
Hometronics is a Connecticut home entertainment specialty business providing homeowners in Fairfield county and across the state the latest and greatest in everything from home theater systems to video door bells and everything in between.
