Northwest Hills Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is building up its Certified Pre-Owned inventory of Cadillac automobiles
Cadillac dealer in Torrington, Connecticut helps customers get their hands on a Cadillac-vetted vehicle thanks to its expansion of Certified Pre-Owned stockTORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Hills, a Cadillac dealer near Bristol, Connecticut, is taking big steps to help its customer base skip the months-long wait times that it takes to receive a built-to-order Cadillac in 2022. One of the best strategies they developed is adding inventory when it comes to Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.
"We had honestly hoped that 2022 will bring in better times but having past the year's halfway mark, we now know better. The semiconductor crisis is here to stay for the foreseeable future, so prospective buyers can look at 6 to 9 months of waiting to take delivery of their brand-new Cadillacs. And some buyers simply can't afford to wait that long. For them, we have increased our CPO inventory of Cadillac sedans and SUVs. The closest thing to a brand-new car, CPOs come with distinct advantages over regular second-hand cars, the biggest one being the manufacturer’s stamp of approval and the 1-year bumper-to-bumper warranty you get in most cases.” Sean Sullivan, President of Northwest Hills.
The current Northwest Hills inventory of Certified Pre-Owned inventory of Cadillac vehicles consists of four models. Below are just a few examples:
- 2019 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury
- 2019 Cadillac XT5 3.6L Luxury AWD SUV
Northwest Hills’ stock of Certified Pre-Owned Cadillacs changes every week. For an up-to-date list of available Cadillac vehicles, access this link or visit the dealership.
“We’ve been in business for decades now and almost every year we have a problem to tackle, so in that regard, it’s business as usual here at Northwest Hills. But, that being said, we are living through unprecedented times and we see that our customer base needs our help. It’s likely that the global semiconductor shortage will carry into the next year, so we expect huge waiting times for brand-new Cadillacs for the next 12 months. But we’re actively working to fix this problem for our customers and we’ll keep adding to our Certified Pre-Owned stock of Cadillac vehicles for the next year. Get in touch so we can find you the car of your dreams, or one that’s as close to it as possible.” Sean Sullivan, President of Northwest Hills.
Visit our website today to see all the Certified Pre-Owned trucks we have on offer.
A little overview of the dealership goes here.
Sean Sullivan
Sullivan's Northwest Hills Cadillac
email us here