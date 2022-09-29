Submit Release
O'Neill's Chevrolet Buick presents its stock of Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet models

Buick and Chevrolet dealer from Avon, Connecticut helps prospective Chevrolet buyers that need a car fast get their hands on a Buick-Certified model on the spot

AVON, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O'Neill's, a Chevrolet and Buick dealer near Hartford, Connecticut has increased its stock of Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet models to meet the current demand for readily available Chevy vehicles.

“In our decades of experience selling and fixing Chevrolets, we have never lived through a period like the one we’ve seen for the past 12-18 months. It takes now up to nine months for Chevrolet to ship us brand-new vehicles and many of our loyal customers can’t wait that long. Moreso, the current global semiconductor crisis shows no signs of going away any time soon, so we figured we need to come up with a solution. That is when we launched a multi-step program designed to help our customers get their hands on Chevrolet vehicles faster. One of the best strategies we employed so far was to increase the stock of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.” Sean Sullivan, O’Neill’s Chevrolet Buick President.

Certified Pre-Owned Chevy vehicles come with the manufacturer’s stamp of approval, having gone through a long list of standardized tests designed by the manufacturer to help dealerships make sure that the vehicles are in top condition. On top of that, every CPO Chevrolet comes with a bumper-to-bumper warranty to put buyers at ease about the purchase.

The current inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet models consists of fourteen different models. A few examples below:
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT

O’Neill’s list of CPO Chevrolet vehicles is changing every week. To see an updated list of Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet models, please access this link.
“CPOs make for such a good offer that we’ve convinced a good part of our customer base will never switch back to brand-new vehicles, even after the current crisis is history. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with huge discounts as compared to the list price and have the manufacturer’s stamp of approval. The bumper-to-bumper warranty is also a big selling point. Moreso, we can actively look for a Chevrolet to match your needs. We collaborate with other dealerships in our state and beyond, so the likelihood of finding something that will suit all of your needs, is quite high” Sean Sullivan O’Neill’s Chevrolet Buick President.

